George Munro and Rowena Inyallie are B.C.’s newest multi-millionaires. (BCLC)

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

The life of a couple from Merritt has been forever changed after they won a $25.9 million jackpot.

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie had gone to the corner store for a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice when they decided to buy a lotto ticket.

“This win comes at a perfect time as I was just thinking there’s no way I can do my job for another 20 years,” said Munro.

“It’s really physically demanding. I’ve let work know I can stay on until they find a replacement.”

The couple grabbed a drink to celebrate and then called Inyallie’s mother.

“She dropped the phone!” Inyallie said.

The duo have already bought a new Ford 350 and ordered a Ford Mustang Shelby.

They plan on fixing up their house, buying a few more toys and helping out friends and family with their newly found multimillion dollar windfall.

“We will have a big barbecue with family,” said Munro. “We also run a baseball team at home so I think brand new jerseys are in store for everyone.”

READ MORE: $5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
My moose is bigger than your moose: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers capture first win in playoff battle against Sicamous Eagles

The 3-1 victory begins the Wranglers 2018-19 playoff campaign

Rash of collisions amidst winter conditions

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

South Cariboo Joint Committee explores changing taxation boundary

“We need to make sure the taxation of these recreation services is fairly distributed”

Simpcw First Nation speaks on Wells Gray cave

“The cave in Wells Gray Park is a sacred site, and Sarlacc’s Pit is not its name.”

Work completed on Cariboo internet upgrades

ABC Communications now working towards 50 Mbps

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Women say they can’t give birth in Williams Lake due to reported nurse shortage

Staffing shortages at Cariboo Memorial Hospital to blame, say patients

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

Most Read