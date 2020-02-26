Community members, Langford council and city staff watch a new promotional video for the City of Langford at the City Centre Grille. The City of Langford announced its rebranding and other projects at the event Tuesday evening. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Langford held an out-of-the-ordinary special council meeting and event at the City Centre Grille on Tuesday to announce upcoming projects and the City’s official rebranding.

“Langford, where it all happens” was announced as the new slogan to a pub full of community members, council members and city staff.

Another cheekier phrase, “make sh#t happen,” was also announced as an internal slogan for the city.

“It’s not just about being the fastest growing municipality,” said Mayor Stew Young at the event. “It’s about making sure that when people build houses out here we keep up with the recreation and the services that they will need.”

Young said Langford has been focused on building recreation with Rugby Canada, the Canadian Premier League’s Pacific FC, Boxing BC, Rowing BC and the BoulderHouse Climbing Gym. Now, the City is moving on to arts and culture with the announcement of a soon-to-come Maritime Museum of B.C., conference centre and performing arts theatre all in one development.

“We’re now becoming a very desirable place to live but we want to make sure, as we bring people in and families move here, that there’s opportunity for them and their kids for entertainment [and] education,” Young said.

He also said that while the new facilities and developments are coming into Langford, taxes for residents have remained the lowest in the region.

He said this is to do with donations, funds from the province and federal government and business and development partners.

“We’re open for business and being open for business allows us to do things for residents,” Young said.

City of Langford

