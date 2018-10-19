5 to start your day

Here’s what you need to know in the Lower Mainland this Friday morning.
1. Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank
Police were called at 6:43 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired at the CIBC bank at the corner of South Fraser Way and Clearbrook Road. See more >
Man killed in shooting at Abbotsford bank https://t.co/JMLqovBwas
— Kevin Macdonald (@kevinamacdonald) October 19, 2018
2. Former Surrey cop expected to be sentenced today for breach of trust
An ex-RCMP constable who pleaded guilty to breach of public trust after getting caught up in a Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016 is expected to learn his fate in Surrey provincial court today. See more >
3. Vancouver mom looks to reduce stigma surrounding weed-smoking moms
Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, said she started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers who are interested in ditching the merlot for the versatile plant. See more >
View this post on Instagram
I want to hear from you! DM me or use the email link in my profile to tell me your story. I'd like to know if you hide your cannabis use and why, why you use cannabis, how long you've used cannabis and how you got started and if you're more open now with legalization in a few days. Let me know if I can publish your story (your privacy is important so I can publish your story anonymously ) I'd like to share the experiences of moms who use cannabis as a way for us to feel connected and supported in our community, I'm keeping this post up for a week to gather stories, you can also visit my blog to learn more! Weedmama.ca
4. VPD ordered to co-operate with B.C. police watchdog probe
The Independent Investigations Office says it petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court to get the full co-operation of seven police officers in its investigation of the shooting of a man at a Canadian Tire store in November 2016. See more >
Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes
It’s no secret that fall is the pinnacle season to entrench on new fashion trends and this episode, KimXO makes sure your footwear is styling. See more >
@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.