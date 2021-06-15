10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Whether glued to the TV watching the chaos ensue, or very-well on the ground amid the wreckage and large crowds, most British Columbians will have a memory to share about where they were during the 2011 Vancouver riot.

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars – including a few also ablaze – is some of the unforgettable imagery from June 15, 2011. The streets of downtown Vancouver were packed for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final between the Canucks and Boston Bruins.

And then the Canucks lost.

The result: Roughly 1,000 rioters causing $3.78 million in damages in an intense five hours.

ALSO READ: First set of alleged rioters mostly from Surrey, Metro Vancouver

According to a report by the B.C. Prosecution Service, four people were stabbed and more than 140 people were hurt – nine of those police officers. Roughly 100 people were arrested, some appearing on Most Wanted posters as investigators worked to determine those who caused the most damage.

Many have compared the riots to a more intense repeat of the loss seven years prior, in 1994, when the Canucks were beat by the New York Rangers.

The next day, dozens headed to the downtown core to help cleanup the mess. Later, the Vancouver Police Board awarded civilians and medical professionals for acts of bravery. Two police constables were also honoured for their devotion to duty during the melee.

ALSO READ: ICBC sues 46 for car vandalism at Stanley Cup riot

Where were you during the 2011 Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver?

