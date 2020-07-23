West Coast Wild Encounters

Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife

  • Jul. 23, 2020 12:29 p.m.
  • Travel

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.

For more visit The West Coast Traveller.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

LETTERS: Coronavirus pandemic and the use of face coverings

The community of 100 Mile House has to date been spared the direct effects of the coronavirus

Cariboo Trail sidewalk project awarded to Bree Contracting Ltd. at $1,038,450

Nordics to receive $25,000 for snow cat

South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce encouraging 100 Mile House to take part in The Big Spend

For every $100 spent at a local business, $63 is circulated back into the local economy

B.C. environmental group asks court to revoke government’s wolf cull permits

The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law

Missing Stop of Interest sign returns, five years after going AWOL

Sign commemorating the B.X. Express Company disappeared in 2015

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘We failed him:’ Saskatchewan health officials sorry over B.C. man’s drowning death

The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family

Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised in northern B.C.

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

4 police officers injured in arrest of naked man walking near Lower Mainland river: RCMP

Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large

‘Give turtles a brake’: Conservation group asking motorists to slow down

Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road

Man found not criminally responsible in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Team will play out of Seattle

Most Read