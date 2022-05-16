Singletrack or cross-country, your 2-wheel Cariboo adventure starts here

With hundreds of trails to explore, discover this must-visit mountain bike destination

Wonderland Bridge near Quesnel. The Quesnel area offers more than 100 trails to explore – everything from technical singletrack to pump tracks. Bonnie Grenon photo

Boasting a spectacular mix of rides, from steep mountain trails to epic cross-country routes, few destinations can compete with the unique mountain biking experience that awaits in British Columbia’s Cariboo region.

Complementing this expansive landscape are the diverse cultural sites to explore, and a full array of amenities – no wonder mountain biking in the Cariboo is on so many bucket lists!

The South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park is a popular destination for families, who can blend outdoor adventures like camping and riding with interactive historical and cultural attractions, including Barkerville near Quesnel, and Xatśūll Heritage Village near Williams Lake.

A mountain biker’s dream, Williams Lake is home to an amazing 262 trails, ranging from accessible or doubletrack options to a great selection of black diamonds. Scott Horley photo

Explore more than 200 kilometres of trail in this area alone, winding through grasslands, sub-alpine and alpine meadows and mountains, with a variety of trip loops of varying difficulty and distances.

Here’s a look at a few more key destinations to help plan your visit:

A mountain biker’s dream, Williams Lake is home to an amazing 262 trails, ranging from accessible or doubletrack (42) to a great selection of black diamonds. Among the recommended rides are the double black diamond GILF, a singletrack run at Fox Mountain, or for something a little easier, try the two-way singletrack Russet Bluff Trail at South Side, a moderately challenging climb that can be combined with several other trails for a loop ride with some rewarding views.

In the Quesnel area, find 130 trails to explore – everything from technical singletrack to pump tracks. A few to check out include Rockin’ the Park at Dragon Mountain, and at Wonderland, a brilliantly named selection of trails, including Mucho Oro, Angry Beaver and Sluice Box – a nod to the region’s gold rush past. Willow River, in the Wells community. Wells offers seven mountain biking trails, including the highest in the region at 1,896 metres. Bonnie Grenon photo

Nearby, Wells offers another seven trails, including the highest in the region at 1,896 metres.

Farther south in 100 Mile House, local riders have established two riding areas – 108 Mile House, a collection of largely cross-country trails, and 99 Mile, featuring all-mountain and downhill. Both offer an accessible mix of green and blue trails, with a few more challenging rides.

Around 100 Mile House, local riders have established two riding areas, offering a range of cross-country, all-mountain and downhill trails. Scott Horley photo

To help plan your Cariboo biking tour, find trail maps at Ride the Cariboo. Prefer to leave the planning to someone else? Book your getaway with an experienced mountain biking guide and follow them to an experience you won’t find anywhere else!

With the dust of the trail at your back, a good night’s sleep is a must, and whether you prefer tenting under the vast Cariboo sky or soothing your tired muscles at a full-service guest ranch, you’ll find it here!

Plan your Cariboo mountain biking adventure at explorecariboo.com/mountain-biking

