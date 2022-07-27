Ready to ride: 100 Mile offers e-bike tours

South Cariboo visitors have a new way to explore the 100 Mile House community: E-bikes!

The e-bikes are part of a new pilot project at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre that will offer e-bike tours around town or to Centennial Park.

The e-bikes have a clean footprint and offer both exercise and something fun for visitors, notes Visitor Centre manager Julie Gilmore, who opted for the iGo Outland Royal, an all-weather bike with fat tires that can be used off-road or on paved surfaces, making it ideal for expanding the program to the trails in 99 Mile or 108 Mile Ranch in the future. The bike is a foldable version, which makes it easier to store.

The bikes have a top speed of around 37 kilometres per hour but staff can manage speeds when out on a tour, with one riding at the front and one at the back of the line. All users must be over 16, wear helmets and follow the road rules.

Helmets are provided by the Visitor Centre, although guests can bring their own. Everything is sanitized after each tour.

Gilmore said the program, which started this month and is free, is already attracting a lot of attention.

Five e-bikes are currently available for rental. An additional two are for roving ambassadors who can travel to tourists via e-bike, carrying tourism brochures in their panniers, or for staff when taking out tours or attending local events.

While no independent rentals are currently available, tours can be booked twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

The approximately 90-minute tours take in points of interest including Centennial Park and 100 Mile Marsh, bird markers, murals around town and other sites.

Visit the Visitor Centre at 155 Wrangler Way, 100 Mile House, or online at discoversouthcariboo.ca

Julie Gilmore Visitor Centre manager with two of the new e-bikes now available for tours around 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

