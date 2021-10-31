Mount Timothy prepares for an early season

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort is looking forward to an ready for the potential early start season. Angie Mindus photo / Williams Lake Tribune

After an early snowfall in mid-October, Mount Timothy Recreation Resort is getting ready for a potential early season.

Mount Timothy’s manager Launna Bell said while the recent snowfall may have melted, it intensified clean-up operations on the mountain as her team gets ready for the ski season. She aims to have the mountain ready for mid-December.

“If this snow decides to stay it’s going to be an early season,” she said. “It gets exciting. I’m really hoping we can get things going and started here pretty quick.”

Preparing for the season is especially important this year as Mount Timothy is being featured in B.C. Global News’ snow report for the first time. Every morning and evening, the ski resort will be promoted along with 15 other hills across B.C., which Bell said is really exciting.

Bell said the resort has spent the summer renovating and completing construction projects, including Mount Timothy’s rental lodge at the bottom of the slopes, which has been given a new log siding and looks “absolutely amazing.”

They’ve also added a new exterior ticket kiosk to the lodge which will help reduce congestion for those not needing to rent skis.

“They’ve been working on it since June and hopefully by the end of the week it should be done,” Bell said. “We had multiple little projects on the go so our carpenters would just move to wherever they needed to be.”

The new guest cabins, meanwhile, are on track to be completed in time for this season. Bell already has bookings for the month of November and said all that remains is to furnish the cabins, which come in two sizes – one designed for seven people featuring a queen bed, bunk bed and futon, and one that sleeps four with a single queen bed and futon. All amenities are included except bedding.

The cabins must be rented for a minimum of two nights and are a great way to enjoy the hill, Bell said. “They have all your towels, dishes, cookware, fridge, stove and microwave. Everything you need to make your stay absolutely comfortable.”

She’s looking forward to getting feedback on the upgrades to the hill when families return to the slopes this season. Bell said she loved seeing children enjoy the hill last year and is hoping the 2021 season is just as good if not better.

COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place. Please check the website or social media for more information.

Day pass rates remain $66 for an adult, $49 for youth ages 13 to 18, $39 for juniors aged six to 12, $49 for seniors 65 to 79 and free for masters below the age of five or above the age of 80.

“I think it’s going to be a great year,” Bell added.

Mount Timothy has completed the construction of four new cabins for guests to stay at during the winter season. (Photo submitted)

