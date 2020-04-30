Discover 100 Mile House, BC

100 Mile is the heart of the South Cariboo. Despite many residents and tourists living or staying outside of 100 Mile House, they rely on the small town for shopping, work, dining and activities.

It’s big enough to have everything but small enough to have a homey feel. Along the main street, Birch Avenue, you’ll find lots of unique little specialty stores.

Whether you’re not sure what to do or have your plans set, the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is well worth a stop as it’s home to the original B.C. Express Stagecoach No. 14 (the only surviving coach of the Barnard Express and Stage Line), as well as the world’s largest skis!

A walk around the marsh right by the Visitor Centre is also an excellent way to stretch your legs and watch for birds. The Parkside Art Gallery, Martin Exeter Hall and the South Cariboo Rec Centre are the top recommendations for entertainment and activities, though far from the only options.

Right beside the gallery, you’ll find the entrance to Centennial Park, excellent for a picnic, small kids and summer entertainment with waterfalls and a waterpark within walking distance.

A haven for outdoor recreation, top picks include angling, watersports (equipment rentals available) and ice fishing.

Find what you’re looking for in 100 Mile House.

South Cariboo Recreation Centre. Jen Blyth photo

Facts

• 99 Mile Hill is a popular sports destination with plenty of trails, great for cross country skiing, snowmobiling, mountain biking and more.

• Just off of Horse Lake Road, you’ll find a popular local skateboard park, right beside the 100 Mile House Campground.

• East of 100 Mile, you’ll find 70 Mile House, Green Lake, Watch Lake and Clinton with their stunning lakes, gold rush history and Mt. Begbie Lookout where on a clear day, you’ll enjoy amazing far-reaching views.

• Be sure to visit the 108 Heritage Site, with an array of historic buildings and artifacts from the Cariboo gold rush, and a ghost hunt!

Weather

The temperate climate in 100 Mile House comes with significant precipitation, 428 mm (16.9 inches) annually.

Getting here

Easily accessible from the North, East, West and South, 100 Mile House’s central location makes it a sensible stop on many routes through the region.

Driving: Hwy 97 or from east, via Hwy 24. You can also incorporate a stop in 100 Mile House on a popular circle route from Port Hardy to Bella Coola. This includes a scenic ferry ride and drive along Hwy 20.

