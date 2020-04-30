Discover 100 Mile House, BC

Explore the heart of the South Cariboo.

100 Mile is the heart of the South Cariboo. Despite many residents and tourists living or staying outside of 100 Mile House, they rely on the small town for shopping, work, dining and activities.

It’s big enough to have everything but small enough to have a homey feel. Along the main street, Birch Avenue, you’ll find lots of unique little specialty stores.

Whether you’re not sure what to do or have your plans set, the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is well worth a stop as it’s home to the original B.C. Express Stagecoach No. 14 (the only surviving coach of the Barnard Express and Stage Line), as well as the world’s largest skis!

A walk around the marsh right by the Visitor Centre is also an excellent way to stretch your legs and watch for birds. The Parkside Art Gallery, Martin Exeter Hall and the South Cariboo Rec Centre are the top recommendations for entertainment and activities, though far from the only options.

Right beside the gallery, you’ll find the entrance to Centennial Park, excellent for a picnic, small kids and summer entertainment with waterfalls and a waterpark within walking distance.

A haven for outdoor recreation, top picks include angling, watersports (equipment rentals available) and ice fishing.

Find what you’re looking for in 100 Mile House.

South Cariboo Recreation Centre. Jen Blyth photo

Facts

• 99 Mile Hill is a popular sports destination with plenty of trails, great for cross country skiing, snowmobiling, mountain biking and more.

• Just off of Horse Lake Road, you’ll find a popular local skateboard park, right beside the 100 Mile House Campground.

• East of 100 Mile, you’ll find 70 Mile House, Green Lake, Watch Lake and Clinton with their stunning lakes, gold rush history and Mt. Begbie Lookout where on a clear day, you’ll enjoy amazing far-reaching views.

• Be sure to visit the 108 Heritage Site, with an array of historic buildings and artifacts from the Cariboo gold rush, and a ghost hunt!

Weather

The temperate climate in 100 Mile House comes with significant precipitation, 428 mm (16.9 inches) annually.

Getting here

Easily accessible from the North, East, West and South, 100 Mile House’s central location makes it a sensible stop on many routes through the region.

Driving: Hwy 97 or from east, via Hwy 24. You can also incorporate a stop in 100 Mile House on a popular circle route from Port Hardy to Bella Coola. This includes a scenic ferry ride and drive along Hwy 20.

Dream now, travel later. To plan for future adventures here and throughout the West Coast, visit westcoasttraveller.com

100 Mile HouseBritish ColumbiaCanadaCaribootravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile House: This vast city park features dynamic waterfalls

Just Posted

Celebrating a fifteenth birthday during COVID-19

‘She was absolutely completely shocked at our first stop’

Canim Lake Band impacted by rising flood waters

Leadership also challenged by COVID-19 pandemic

Horse Lake Road closed due to vehicle collision

First responders are on the scene currently to assist

Forest Grove Elementary School students participate in Earth Day

‘A big shout for keeping our school grounds clean and free of garbage’

People need to stay away from all waterway banks in the Cariboo region: CRD Chair

Margo Wagner said most river and creek banks have been undermined

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Kitimat millwright creates 3D-printed mask straps for hospital workers

Devin Baer has 3D printed mask straps and head supports for Kitimat General Hospital workers

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Nanaimo pilot among those missing after helicopter crash in the Mediterranean

Capt. Kevin Hagen missing along with four other Canadian Armed Forces members, one is confirmed dead

B.C.’s backroad bridges being built better, forest watchdog says

Investigation finds fewer unsafe culverts and crossings

Most Read