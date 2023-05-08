Camp, hike, paddle or bike: Summer’s outdoor adventures begin in the Cariboo!

What kind of camper are you? Do you backpack your way along the trail less-travelled? Or opt for a lake-side retreat close to fishing and paddling? Maybe you go all-in on the amenities, for a luxe camping experience near the golf course…

No matter what kind of adventure you’re looking for this summer, you’ll find it in the Cariboo. Even better, the folks who are in-the-know have put together an easy-to-use tool to help you find your just-right spot.

Here’s how it works:

Head to explorecariboo.com/camping-in-the-cariboo – here you’ll see an interactive map of the Cariboo, dotted with icons pinpointing sites according to the kind of camping offered – BC Parks, private camping and RV, recreation sites, etc. Options range from the brand new Quesnel Downtown RV Park & Campground, just a short walk from downtown, to back-country camping at Twin Lakes.

You’ll also see icons identifying various trails, fishing spots, farmers markets and other essentials.

Click on the icon and get all the info you need about the camping opportunities, location and amenities, plus a website link.

Scroll below the map to find a quick-look chart with a number of camping sites and their various features.

So you’ve secured your spot, now what?

In fact, from fishing to horseback riding, hiking to biking, you’ll find opportunities just about everywhere you look … and for everyone in the family.

Let’s explore!

Water is a common geographical theme in the Cariboo, from numerous lakes dotting the landscape to vast rivers winding through forests and fields. For anglers, it really doesn’t get any better – visit the Freshwater Fisheries Society online to find a lake near you, including those stocked with fish. Dinner awaits!

Green Lake is a spectacular outdoor recreation destination in the southern Cariboo. Explore Cariboo photo

Many of those same lakes are also perfect for paddling. While the Bowron Lakes canoe circuit is often booked early, many other adventures await for stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing. For thrill-seekers, head to Quesnel for a jet boat adventure on the Fraser River.

To enjoy the water from dry land, feel the mist from the immense Mahood waterfalls, or explore Centennial Park near downtown 100 Mile House, where you’ll find another waterfall and the remnants of an historic sawmill.

Near Williams Lake, visit Farwell Canyon for views of sand dunes, hoodoos and the crystal blue-green Chilcotin River, or adventure closer to town at Scout Island Nature Reserve, where you can walk the trails to the island, watching for a variety of birds. At the intricately constructed beaver dams, keep your eyes peeled … you never know who you might see!

Of course, the Cariboo is a cyclist’s dream – one that keeps getting better as trail networks grow throughout the region for riders of all levels. From rugged single-track to accessible, family-friendly circuits, you’ll be spoiled for choice, from 99 Mile north to Quesnel and Wells.

Or, take your adventures from two wheels to two feet. Cycle or hike Williams Lake’s River Valley Trail, connecting the lake via Williams Lake River to the mighty Fraser. In Quesnel, walk the Riverfront Trail, explore the historic downtown bridges to see the river from above, or view the valley from Pinnacles Park. A variety of low-mobility and accessible trails are available throughout the region – find more must-visit destinations here.

Take your adventures farther with the Bridge Lake Ice Caves, where ice builds up in the cracks, holes and small canyons along the lake – if conditions are right, ice remains in the caves year-round. History buffs can follow in the footsteps of early settlers and pair a Barkerville visit with everything from an easy walk to a challenging 30-kilometre trek.

Or if a trek around the golf course is your ideal way to experience the local landscape, that’s just fine, too! From the rolling fairways of 108 Mile Golf Club in the southern Cariboo to Coyote Rock Golf Course overlooking Williams Lake, you know the golf will be as great as the views!

Plan your summer adventure to the Cariboo today at explorecariboo.com

British ColumbiaCaribooFamily activitiesImpressive West CoastinteriorbcStaycation secretsThings to do