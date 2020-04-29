Children enjoy the water park at 100 Mile House’s vast Centennial Park. (Raven Nyman/Black Press Media file photo)

100 Mile House: This vast city park features dynamic waterfalls

Centennial Park has walking trails, picnic areas and much, much more

Visitors to 100 Mile House will probably want to meander through the community’s vast Centennial Park and view its cascading waterfalls.

The park has a creek wandering through it and also features a playground, picnic grounds, walking trails, tennis courts and a skateboard park.

Centennial Park also has a municipal RV park and campground on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the campground and RV park was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, while planning your trip to 100 Mile House, you can get current information from this website.

Children play by the creek at 100 Mile House’s vast Centennial Park. (Brendan Kyle Jure/Black Press Media file photo)

