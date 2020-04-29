100 Mile House: This vast city park features dynamic waterfalls

Centennial Park has walking trails, picnic areas and much, much more

Visitors to 100 Mile House will probably want to meander through the community’s vast Centennial Park and view its cascading waterfalls.

The park has a creek wandering through it and also features a playground, picnic grounds, walking trails, tennis courts and a skateboard park.

Centennial Park also has a municipal RV park and campground on a first-come, first-served basis.

Although the campground and RV park was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, while planning your trip to 100 Mile House, you can get current information from this website.

——

See hundreds of photos and articles at westcoasttraveller.com as you plan your next adventure.

100 Mile HouseBritish ColumbiaCanadaCaribooThings to dotravel



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.