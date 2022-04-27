Youth participate in Cache Creek pitching, batting clinics

Rya Minnabarriett, of Cache Creek, participated in a pitching clinic hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Rya Minnabarriett, of Cache Creek, participated in a pitching clinic hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Piper Minnabarriett, of Ashcroft, and Liam Brehm, of Clinton, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Piper Minnabarriett, of Ashcroft, and Liam Brehm, of Clinton, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Masin Edwards, of 100 Mile, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Masin Edwards, of 100 Mile, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was rub by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was rub by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Kinsley Anderlini, of 100 Mile House, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Kinsley Anderlini, of 100 Mile House, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Presta Minnabarriett, 6, of Spences Bridge, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Piper Minnabarriett, of Ashcroft, and Liam Brehm, of Clinton, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Piper Minnabarriett, of Ashcroft, and Liam Brehm, of Clinton, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Kinsley Anderlini and Masin Edwards, both of 100 Mile, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Kinsley Anderlini and Masin Edwards, both of 100 Mile, participate in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Kinsley Anderlini and Masin Edwards, both of 100 Mile, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).Kinsley Anderlini and Masin Edwards, both of 100 Mile, participates in a pitching clinic, hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, Kamloops and Spences Bridge. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

A batting and pitching clinic was hosted by the Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend.

Participants came from Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Clinton, Lillooet, 100 Mile, Kamloops and Spences Bridge.

The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseAshcroftCache CreekClinton

Previous story
“Could be us” — Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comeback

Just Posted

Evan Kalmakoff’s Beast peers over the shoulder of Melody Watkins’ Belle as she reads him the Legend of King Arthur. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hats off to stars of Beauty and the Beast

100 Mile Fire Rescue members clean up a diesel spill at 711. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Fire Rescue cleans up 7-Eleven diesel spill

Rya Minnabarriett, of Cache Creek, participated in a pitching clinic hosted by Cache Creek Softball Association last weekend. The clinic, which also included batting, was run by Softball Canada instructor Jackie Desilets. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Youth participate in Cache Creek pitching, batting clinics

Octavia Cosman mimics her mother, Jill, during the Women’s Fair yoga session at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre on May 5, 2018. (Brendan Kyle Jure photo.)
Cariboo Women’s Fair returns in style