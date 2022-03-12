Young skaters showcase skills on ice

Alex Vallee, back, and Ella Frizzi strut their stuff on the ice at the year-end celebration for the 100 Mile Ice Skating Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Selene Ball, left, and Ava Rywaczuk perform at the year-end celebration for the 100 Mile Skating Club. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Left to right: Sargun Kaur, Zoe Ritchie, Adalynn Tupholme, Jethro Rolland wait to perform. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Left to right: Jethro Rolland, Dakota Boyce, Guinevere Rolland, Cali Bishop, Colter Bishop, Mackenzie Thibeault. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Eva Lewthwaite, left, and Jaxon Taylor. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari performed a solo at the event. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dakota Boyce, left, and Zoe Ritchie. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Left to right: Athena Cada, Ila Ritchie and Adalynn Tupholme. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cali Bishop, left, and Selene Ball perform the only duet at the year-end celebration. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault wowed the crowd with her solo. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault wowed the crowd with her solo. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault wowed the crowd with her solo. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault wowed the crowd with her solo. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Josiah Rolland, Guinevere Rolland and Chase Thibeault perform on ice. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ava Rywaczuk was graceful on ice. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ava Rywaczuk was graceful on ice. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ella Frizzi performs a solo. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hazel Lutz performs at the year-end celebration. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Young skaters strutted their stuff on the ice Sunday at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s year-end celebration.

The youth, part of the Learn to Skate program, performed everything from solos to group skates to an enthusiastic crowd at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Despite being beginner, five soloists – Livia Szatmari, Mackenzie Thibeault, Ava Rywaczuk, Ella Frizzi and Alex Vallee – took centre ice on their own while Cali Bishop and Selene Ball performed the only duet in the repertoire.

“They actually did remarkably well,” said Lisa Shearer, acting president and treasurer of the 100 Mile club. “Typically they don’t do solos at this level so kudos to them. They braved a new adventure for themselves.”

About 31 youth participated in this year’s program, which teaches basic skills before the youth branch off to different specialties such as figure skating, hockey, ringette and speed skating. The club’s star skaters this year trained in Williams Lake because they didn’t have a certified coach in 100 Mile House.

That’s something Shearer hopes to change for next season. She noted they will also lose their current Learn to Skate coach, who is going to university, and would like to attract more Skate Canada-certified coaches to reinstate some of programs that were not offered this year.

She already has two potential coaches in mind, but “one is trying to buy a house here and the other has to get a job,” she said.

She added they also need more volunteers – along with a club president – to keep the programs running throughout the season, from September to March. Anyone interested in volunteering can find information on the club’s website: 100mfsc.ca or by emailing: 100milefigureskatingclub@gmail.com.

“It’s been a challenge,” Shearer said, adding they lost some volunteers due to COVID vaccine mandates. “That sort of hurt us. I’ve been trying to pull in more volunteers and it’s been tough.”

However, Shearer said she was impressed by the young skaters’ performances last weekend. “They did a fantastic job for such a young group.. They all did well. Certain skaters have improved very quickly while others have come out of their shells. It’s kind of neat to see how these skills develop.”

An awards ceremony followed the performance. The awards went to:

Program Assistant of the Year- Ainsley McKinnon

Artistic- Mackenzie Thibeault

Most Improved- Dylan Mitchell

Most Motivated- Ella Frizzi

Sportsmanship- Ava Rywaczuk

Fundraiser of the Year- Mackenzie Thibeault

CanSkater of the Year- Chase Thibeault



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House