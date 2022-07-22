Young rugby players sought for summer practice

Brodie Pecor slams into a practice pad held by his dad Paul Pecor while taking part in a rugby practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School athletics director Kameron Taylor demonstrates how to break a tackle with the help of Paul Pecor. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Brodie Pecor slams into a practice pad held by his dad Paul Pecor while taking part in a rugby practice last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Seeger Hollett dashes across the field at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School with a rugby ball tucked under his arm. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Paul Pecor braces himself as Kelly Meier practices slamming into a defensive player with a rugby ball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Bissat bounces off a training pad held by Paul Pecor while practising rugby last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Noah Bissat practices weaving as he runs during a rugby clinic held at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kameron Taylor holds a training pad steady as Reese Summerhayes practices stiff-arming it while running with a rugby ball. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Youth wanting to try rugby will get the chance this summer.

Peter Skene Ogden teacher and rugby coach Kameron Taylor has started up practices in hopes of creating a rugby club in 100 Mile House.

The practices are being held at the PSO’s bottom field every Tuesday and Thursday until August 12. They include touch rugby, no contact practices for ages 9-12, as well as contact rugby for ages 12-17. The contact practices will be held from 9-11 a.m. while the touch rugby practices will be from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Taylor said rugby will complement the existing soccer, hockey and baseball in the community, contributing to the “variety of sports for kids to choose from based off their interests.”

Floria Meili, 16, plans to help Taylor with the coaching. She started playing rugby in Grade 8, and said she learned a lot from Taylor.

“With his practices, he always pushes you to get better. He knows what your skill level is,” Meili said. “These practices are for people of every skill level. He’s helped me get really far the last two years.”

Meili joined the Thompson Okanagan Rugby Alliance (TORA) last year. In July, she played with the TORA U16 girls team at provincials in Vancouver and won bronze. She is also a member of the Zone 8 Cariboo team and will play for them at the BC Summer Games in Prince George this week.

The practices will include a warm-up, aerobic strength and conditioning training, fundamentals, various drill for different aspects of gameplay, and scrimmages or live gameplay.

Taylor said his goal is to have at least 10 kids from each age group.

“I really hope more people join because it is a great experience, a fun game with great coaches and many opportunities,” said Meili. “Especially for the younger group. It’s great to start young.”

Meili is hoping that, if they get enough players, the high school team could eventually even play rugby 15s.

“I don’t think it’s anything I could stop anytime soon,” she said. “I love it. It’s a part of me now.”

Youth interested in trying out the practices are asked to email Taylor at howlingwolffitness@hotmail.com.



