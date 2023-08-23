Young rodeo action at the Little Britches Rodeo

The 55th annual Little Britches Rodeo was held at the 100 Mile and District Outriders rodeo grounds over the weekend.
The event for kids under 15 is often where young, inspiring rodeo stars get their start.
There were eight events: barrel racing, pole bending, dummy roping, the stake race, co-ed steer riding, chute dogging, goat tail tying, goat tying, and breakaway roping for boys and girls. There were over 160 entries signed up for this year’s event.
The weather cooperated and the food trucks did good business over the weekend.
The B.C. Little Britches Association (BCLBA) has been hosting the event since the 60s, hoping to inspire youth in rodeo to continue experiencing the Western lifestyle.
