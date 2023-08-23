Young rodeo action at the Little Britches Rodeo

Denver Lytton of 100 Mile House brushes the edge of the barrel in the senior girls barrel race at the Little Britches rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Denver Lytton of 100 Mile House competed in the senior girls barrel races on Sunday at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Avrel Kidney of Williams Lake rounds the stake with ease at the Little Britches Rodeo over the weekend. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Tel Lytton and his horse hug the stake as they make the turn in the senior boy’s stake races on Sunday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Tel Lytton takes on a steer in the chute dogging event at the Little Britches Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) A steer tries to buck Tel Lytton off. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Wyatt Mason of Williams Lake takes part in the senior boys stake races. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Lone Butte’s Rylee Wright rounds the barrel in the senior girls barrel race event. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Lone Butte’s Rylee Wright races for the finish line in the senior girls barrel race event. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Sage Wright looks down the course during the senior boys stake race at the Little Britches Rodeo on the weekend. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press) Yukon Fremlin from 70 Mile House rounds the pole in Sunday’s senior boys stake race at the Little Britches Rodeo. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

The 55th annual Little Britches Rodeo was held at the 100 Mile and District Outriders rodeo grounds over the weekend.

The event for kids under 15 is often where young, inspiring rodeo stars get their start.

There were eight events: barrel racing, pole bending, dummy roping, the stake race, co-ed steer riding, chute dogging, goat tail tying, goat tying, and breakaway roping for boys and girls. There were over 160 entries signed up for this year’s event.

The weather cooperated and the food trucks did good business over the weekend.

The B.C. Little Britches Association (BCLBA) has been hosting the event since the 60s, hoping to inspire youth in rodeo to continue experiencing the Western lifestyle.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House