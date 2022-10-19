Wranglers win one, lose one against Grizzlies

100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer checks Revelstoke Grizzly Carson Reinson to the ice during Friday night’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers faced the Revelstoke Grizzlies back to back Friday and Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers pursue the Revelstoke Grizzlies Daniel Wittenberg as he races down the ice with the puck at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Tyler Smoluk fights for control of the puck with Revelstoke Grizzly Luke Aston. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Jack Mulder hits the ice as Revelstoke Grizzly Spencer MacDonald looks to take control of the puck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Keagan Landry fights off the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Austin Wooley during Friday night’s game at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Revelstoke Grizzlies sandwich 100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer to prevent him from reaching the puck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate scoring a goal against the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 14. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Curtis Roorda takes possession of the puck during a game against the Revelstoke Grizzles last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) As the Revelstoke Grizzles’ Carson Reinson takes control of the puck a 100 Mile House Wrangler prepares to slam him into the boards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer lines up a shot on the Revelstoke Grizzlies net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Mason Pincott slips the puck past Revelstoke Grizzly Brady Schwab as his teammate Daniel Wittenberg pursues him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers defend their net from the Revelstoke Grizzlies last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Wranglers defend their net from the Revelstoke Grizzlies last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Wrangler Nation shout words of encouragement to the 100 Mile House Wranglers as they face the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Tysen Smith faces down a Revelstoke Grizzly player during a shootout. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Jace Myers scores the game-winning goal against the Revelstoke Grizzles last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers fans Carter Vigh (left), Masin Edwards, Rhys Hendrix and Daxton Vigh line up for autographs after the Wranglers’ game against the Revelstoke Grizzles last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers defeated the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday 4-3 for their first win of the season.

This win broke a five-game losing streak since the season began in late September. While the home ice magic didn’t last in their follow-up Saturday, where the Grizzlies won 3-0, coach Dale Hladun said it was still a good weekend for the team.

“We played the team that’s the returning champion, that’s loaded with returning champions,” Hladun said. “I thought the team did very good buying in and to win in overtime Friday night was pretty special.”

On Friday night things did not look good for the Wranglers in the first period. Despite being able to successfully kill penalties, the Grizzlies put intense pressure on the Wrangler’s new goalie Tysen Smith, ultimately scoring a goal.

Hladun said Smith impressed him both nights, earning player of the game back to back.

“The old adage is if you want to be a good coach, get a good goalie and that’s a good goalie,” Hladun said.

Hladun said that as the night progressed, the Wranglers began to rally in part thanks to the return of Nathan Bohmer, who left the Wranglers last season to join a Junior A team. In the second period, Bohmer scored two goals, keeping the team in the game as the Grizzlies pulled ahead with two goals of their own.

When skates hit the ice in the third period the Wranglers played like they had something to prove. Thanks to persistent pressure Jack Mulder was able to tie the game with an early goal which won a roar of approval from the crowd.

“Other key players Friday night included Mulder, he’s a relentless player,” Hladun said. “I thought Ty Smoluk and Ethan Hoffstrand were very good defencemen and were important to our game Friday. Smoluk is a horse. He was getting banged up, would come off in pain and then would go back on and inflict some pain.”

After taking the Grizzlies into overtime the Wranglers were unable to notch a final goal against their opponents. The game was decided in a sudden death shootout that Jace Myers won for the hometown team.

“Jace has been working hard and he’s gotten frustrated on some things. During that game, he made a nice pass to Bohmer to set up a goal and then to score that overtime winner was like being rewarded.”

On Saturday Hladun said the Grizzlies came with more of an edge while the Wranglers seemed tired. The emotions of breaking the losing streak drained his players and despite being shut out, he considered it a good lesson for the team. When they reach the playoffs, he said, they’ll be playing teams back-to-back just like they did last weekend.

“There were still moments of silly penalties but we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot too much,” Hladun said. “I like the team. If we focus on the systems and how to manage your ice (we’ll be OK.)”

The 100 Mile House Wranglers play the Grand Forks Border Bruins Sunday at 1 p.m. at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers