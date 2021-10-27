Wranglers to fight cancer

At Friday’s game the 100 Mile Hosue Wranglers are raising money for hospice

100 Mile House Wrangler Executive Kim McCoy and president Greg Aiken are organizing a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser at Friday’s game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers will take a stand against cancer this Friday during its game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

President Greg Aiken said the players and organization will be holding their annual Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser. Those attending the game are invited to make a cash donation, which will be given to the 100 Mile House Hospice Society.

“I’ve personally gone through losing quite a few family members to cancer,” Aiken said. “I’m sure there’s nobody in town who hasn’t been affected by cancer and it’s just something we want to keep everyone aware of.”

In addition to collecting money, Wrangler’s executive Kim McCoy said all the players will be wearing stickers on their helmets reading Hockey Fights Cancer. McCoy said that as fans come through the doors they’ll be given a piece of paper to write the name of a cancer survivor.

During the first period break, Aiken said everyone will then stand up and show the names, illustrating how cancer impacts everyone in some way.

“It’s our way of paying tribute,” McCoy said.

The Wranglers will play the Grizzlies in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House100 Mile House WranglersCancer