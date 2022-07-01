Wranglers sign four Timberwolves

100 Mile House’s Mason Pincott is excited to be playing for 100 Mile House Wranglers, a team he’s watched since it first came to the community in 2013. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers have officially signed hometown boy Mason Pincott.

The right-winger served as an affiliate for the Wranglers last year while playing for the Williams Lake Timberwolves. He played four games, scoring his first Junior B goal in his last game against the Chase Heat.

“I’ve watched the Wranglers since they came in 2014,” Pincott, 17, said. “Now it’s going around full circle because my little cousins who are 10 and 11 will watch me play and want to play for them as well.”

Pincott was among four new players to be signed for the 2022-23 season. Wranglers head coach Dale Hladun also signed his Timberwolves teammates Jackson Altwasser, Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce.

“They are all great people from great families,” Hladun said. “I know the community will be proud of how they carry themselves and how hard they will compete in front of the Wrangler Nation.”

The future Wranglers said they’re excited to play Junior B hockey full-time.

Hladun said Altwasser has the potential to become a key member of the offence, thanks to his “shoot-first mentality.” As an affiliate, Altwasser played eight games and scored one goal and got one assist.

“I’m pretty excited for this year,” Altwasser, 17, said. “It’s going to be a step up in my hockey level.”

Roorda, 17, the former captain of the Timberwolves, is expected to bring leadership to the team. At 6’ tall and 185 pounds, Hladun said he is an imposing presence on the ice. Roorda just graduated from high school.

“I think, for team chemistry, that will be great. I’ve played on the line with Jackson before and hopefully, we’ll get to do that throughout the year,” he said.

At 16, Pierce is the youngest Timberwolf to join the Wranglers. Hladun described him as a competitive force, with a high hockey IQ and leadership skills that will serve the team well.

“I’ve grown up playing hockey as long as I could remember,” Pierce said. “I love the team aspect of it. A lot of the time those teammates are your friends and it’s awesome being friends with people you work so closely with.”

He said he is stoked to become part of a “hockey town” like 100 Mile House and play for a team close to his hometown of Williams Lake.

The Wranglers last season rebuilt the team from scratch after only one player returned following the COVID-19 pandemic. The team finished the season with 11 wins and 29 losses, and saw many players transfer up to the Junior A division.

Hladun, who has spent the last several months scouting players and organizing hockey camps, said he expects to sign more new players in the coming weeks.

“Our club looks to be a highly skilled yet very young crew.”



