Coach Dale ‘Duner’ Hladun is looking forward to running the Wrangler program for the next three years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Coach Dale ‘Duner’ Hladun is looking forward to running the Wrangler program for the next three years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Wranglers seek ‘future stars’ for spring training camp

Players born in 2008 and 2009 are welcomed at the upcoming camp

This hockey season is still underway but 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun is already looking for the stars of the future.

Hladun plans to host a spring camp from March 31 to April 2 for prospective players. Although he is looking for those born between 2003 and 2007 for the Wranglers, he is also accepting minor hockey players – the “future stars” – born between 2008 and 2009. The Wranglers are part of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

“They’re not eligible to play in junior hockey yet but some of these kids want to learn what it takes to play at the junior level,” Hladun said. “What we’re going to do with the younger group, the future stars, will be controlled scrimmages and teach them body contact, angling and what junior level is going to take.”

The aim is to give the younger players an understanding of what it takes to be a junior B hockey player and dispel some of the misinformation out there about the expectations of the sport. It will also give him a chance to see what players are coming up the ranks, especially locally. He hopes to see turnout from across the region, as well as provincially.

“They may be a year away but we can at least affiliate them.”

Hladun said he hopes to get at least two teams of future stars and up to four Wrangler prospect teams. The two groups will not be mixed together, he added.

“You can never stop recruiting. You’d be surprised by how many are already identified,” he said, adding there’s a lot of competition for players. “You have to stay ahead of the game. With Spokane coming back in our league, we’ll be up to 20 teams again. There’s 14 in the Lower Mainland and 10 on the island so there’s so much junior hockey.”

More information will be posted in the coming weeks but Hladun said parents can register at 100milewranglers.com under the camps tab. There is a fee of $225, which will cover ice time, jerseys and referees at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

For more information, contact Hladun at coachduner@100milewranglers.com.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ongoing labour dispute boils over as Canadian soccer teams slam Canada Soccer
Next story
PODCAST: The ‘Moj’ from Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix – Day 4

Just Posted

Traffic was stopped on Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House due to a motor vehicle incident Feb. 10. (Photo submitted)
Update: Highway 97 reopens south of 150 Mile House following vehicle incident

The 100 Mile House Wranglers’ head coach Dale Hladun coaches a mix of 100 Mile House Wranglers and U9 Minor Hockey players last year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers seek ‘future stars’ for spring training camp

One of the Interlakes VFDs fire trucks which they received in 2019. (Diana Forster photo).
Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department chief resigns

Better at Home in 100 Mile House is putting on an emergency preparedness workshop for seniors on Feb. 21 at the community hall. If you would like to attend but need transportation call Cindy Faulkner at 778-444-5133 to see if it can be arranged. (Photo submitted)
Emergency preparation workshop being hosted for South Cariboo seniors

Pop-up banner image