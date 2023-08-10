Wranglers raise $4,100 at golf tournament

Sheamus Palmer and Sean Hunt (front) had a blast at the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament with their partners Jordan Fosbery and Erin Capnerhurst (back). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jordan Fosbery’s golf ball goes flying up into the sky after he hits it with his driving iron. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers president Greg Aiken laughs as he limbers up at the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Participants of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament practice their drives before taking to the golf course. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Ray (left), Jim Laird, Greg Aiken and Blake Stephen all played together on a team during the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jim Laird winds up to make his opening drive during the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Erin Capnerhurst (left), Sheamus Palmer, Jordan Fosbery and Sean Hunt colour coordinated for the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sheamus Palmer (left), Jordan Fosbery and Sean Hunt laugh as they discuss their strategy for success at the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Erin Capnerhurst tees off at the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Randy Turner winds up for a big drive during the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers’ 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament was a resounding success.

On Saturday, July 29, 60 golfers competed in a Texas Scramble, or best ball, tournament at the 108 Golf Resort. Wranglers’ president Greg Aiken remarked it was a beautiful day for golfing.

“We haven’t had it for three years but it was a good start to get it running again for next year,” Aiken said. “It’s good to see all these people come out to support us. We get so much good support from 100 Mile House and we appreciate all we get.”

After playing 18 holes Aiken remarked that ultimately, Wranglers assistant coach and 108 Golf Resort owner Lee Hansen’s team came in first place. Hansen’s team consisted of Tyler Earl, his wife Nikki and Eric Desatels with a score of 12 under par. The foursome won bragging rights and gift cards for Donex Pharmacy & Department Store and FreshCo Cariboo Highway.

Near the end of the day, the Wranglers held a putting and chipping contest. Jordan Fossbery won the chipping contest and season tickets to the Wranglers 2023/2024 season. Meanwhile, the putting contest saw Hansen and Tavis Rock tie for first place, both winning some golf balls.

After the tournament, Aiken said they held a silent auction and a dinner for 80 people. Combined with the money raised from the tournament the Wranglers made $4,100 for their scholarship fund.

“It was a success and we’re quite happy. I want to thank Lee Hansen and his staff at the 108 Golf Course and Jason from the Hanger who did our meal. It was fantastic.”

With the tournament wrapped up, Aiken and the organization are now turning their full attention to preparing for the upcoming hockey season. With the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s recent classification to Junior A, some changes needed to be made to the season’s schedule.

“We’ve extended our schedule another week, so now our playoffs won’t start until February 23. They were originally supposed to start on February 16,” Aiken explained. “We are quite happy they’ve extended our season so we can get rid of a couple of weekday games. It was just too short and cramped to fit all our games in so now we get another weekend of games.”

The Wranglers’ home opener is still set for September 22 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. Aiken remarked this is going to be an exciting year and hopes the community comes out to watch the team in their inaugural Junior A year.

100 Mile House