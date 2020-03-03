Cody Barnes in action earlier in the season.

Wranglers lose game three against Chase

Loss means the series will go to at least five games

The 100 Mile House Wranglers lost the third game of their playoff series with the Chase Heat.

After a scoreless first period, Chase managed to take the lead early in the second while on a power play. It didn’t take long before Chase doubled their lead.

Wranglers’ Harley Bootsma ensured the game stayed within reach with a goal midway through the period before Chase once again extended their lead to two mere seconds later.

A goal late in the second period by Wrangler Nic Flinton saw the 100 Mile team inch to within one.

The third period remained scoreless until Chase scored on an empty net with 19 seconds left on the clock.

The game was the first in the series where the Wranglers actually outshot Chase. The Wranglers’ Jordan Wilde faced 23 shots, stopping all but three to Chase’s Vince Benedetto who faced 26 shots, stopping 24.

The Wranglers will face Chase at the South Cariboo Rec Centre again tonight. The loss also means the Wranglers will have to travel to Chase on March 5 for game five of the series.

