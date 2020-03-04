Wranglers inch closer to winning the series against Chase

The next, and possibly final game of the series, will be on Thursday in Chase

After losing the first home game of the series against Chase, the Wranglers have won the second giving them a 3-1 lead.

The Wranglers got off to a quick start with a goal by Cody Barnes, assisted by Kaden Dempsey and Logan Gooder-Zimmer a few minutes into the first period.

Less than five minutes later, Jack Kowblick, with help from Nic Flinton and Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur, doubled that lead.

In the second period Garrett Hunter sealed the game with a third goal, assisted by Kowblick.

While the first period was entirely penalty-free, the Wranglers picked up more in the second and third than they have most periods this series, receiving five penalties in the second period and another five in the third.

In terms of shots on net, there wasn’t much daylight between the teams with the Wranglers managing 28 to the Heat’s 30. The game marked another good game for Jordan Wilde who stopped all of those shots.

