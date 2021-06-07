The 100 Mile House Wranglers are getting set to return this year. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

Wranglers get ready to hit the ice

Organizers are feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming hockey season

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming hockey season, following the release of the province’s reopening plan last week.

Wranglers president Greg Aiken said the organization was excited to hear that the province’s restart plan, released May 25, is aiming to allow for indoor sport spectators by the fall.

“Things are definitely looking brighter,” Aiken said. “If everything goes well and the numbers stay down, we should be pretty well good to go, at least by October, if not September.”

The Wranglers haven’t hit the ice since their 2019/2020 season was cut short last March when COVID-19 restrictions were first put into place. The Wranglers, in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL), announced in September that it would also sit out the 2020/2021 season, due to safety concerns with young players travelling to the South Cariboo from around the province and Western Canada.

READ MORE: The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season

The Wranglers have committed to the KIJHL to play this coming season, and Aiken said the team is awaiting guidance from the league to see what the season will look like.

They’ve booked ice time in different areas of the B.C. Interior to have a look at some prospective players and are hoping to host a training camp here in 100 Mile later in June or July.

Aiken said the Wranglers board is now planning to host its annual general meeting within the next month or so, and will begin work on a plan to safely welcome spectators back to the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“I’m sure to start there will be some restrictions,” Aiken said. “We’re hoping that by before Christmas, we should be able to have full capacity crowds. Ticket sales are one of our major sources of revenue, and no one wants to play in front of empty rinks. But it’s too early to tell right now what that will look like.”

Aiken said the Wranglers’ organization is overwhelmed with the support they’ve received from the community over the past 14 months since COVID hit. The team raised more than $7,000 with two fundraisers in April, and Aiken said they’ve received a ton of supportive messages through social media, with fans anticipating the team’s return.

“We are so appreciative of the community and how they’ve supported us,” he said. “Once we get the guidance from the league as to what we’re allowed to do in terms of contact and training camps, then we will just be trying to recruit and put a competitive team on the ice.”


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers

Previous story
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers are getting set to return this year. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Wranglers get ready to hit the ice

Organizers are feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming hockey season

Judy Boehm at the Lac La Hache Thrift Store, which has been busy during the pandemic as a place for people to shop and socialize. (Kelly Sinoski photo- 100 Mile Free Press)
OAPO, Community Club in Lac La Hache prepare to reopen

Lifting of restrictions will provide people with more places to socialize

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Village of Clinton office, date unknown. Photo credit: Journal files
Clinton seeks grants for housing development

Village land above Carson Street was original designated for hospital use

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary student Mikaela Anderson works in the Community Garden. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Student gardeners grow food for community

PSO has it owns plot at the Community Garden

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Leaders of the Huy-ay-aht, Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations sign an declaration to take back power over the resources on their traditional territories. The agreement includes telling the provincial government to stop old-growth logging for two years. (Huu-ay-aht First Nation photo)
UPDATE: First Nations tell B.C. to pause old growth logging on southwest Vancouver Island

Statement comes as traditional territory continues to experience high-profile blockades and arrests

Instructor Brandt Trimble leads an outdoor spin class in Red Deer, Alberta, April 2021. Indoor spin classes and other high-intensity fitness are coming back in B.C. as soon as June 15. (Susan Zielinski/Red Deer Advocate)
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Office meetings, liquor sales until midnight expected June 15

BC Center of Disease Control mapping shows the culmative COVID-19 cases since January 2020, across the provinces health regions. (Image: BC CDC)
COVID-19 cases in Prince Rupert stable at zero after ‘whole community’ approach

Only 3 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus between Prince Rupert and Burns Lake.

Most Read