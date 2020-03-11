The Chase Heat’s Gavin Mattey tries to muscle by the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ Jack Stewart to get puck past Wranglers’ goalie Jordan Wilde in game five of the teams’ playoff series on March 5, 2020. The game ended with a 4-1 win for the Wranglers, bringing the Heat’s playoff run to a close. (Rick Koch photo)

Wranglers get away win against Revelstoke with help of heroic Jordan Wilde performance

100 Mile goalie stopped 72 out of 74 shots

The 100 Mile House Wranglers managed an away win against the Revelstoke Grizzlies late last night (March 10) with the help of a heroic performance by goalie Jordan Wilde.

The Wranglers got ahead less than five minutes into the first period with a powerplay goal by Kaden Dempsey who was assisted by Jack Stewart and Harley Bootsma. The first period remained scoreless otherwise.

The second period saw the most action, at least in terms of goals. The Grizzlies drew back level early in the period before the Wranglers once again moved ahead of the home team, this time with an unassisted goal by Harley Bootsma. However, another Grizzlies goal left the game tied at the end of the second period.

No goals in the third period pushed the game into multiple overtime periods with Cody Barnes finally managing to score an unassisted winning goal early in the fourth overtime period.

Penalties ebbed and flowed throughout the game, with five penalties int he first period, followed by a whopping eight penalties in the second period before a penalty-free third period. Penalties picked back up in the first overtime period, going back to five, with two penalties in each of the next two overtime periods.

Wilde faced a whopping 74 shots from the Grizzlies, stopping all but two for a 97 save percentage. Revelstoke goalie Andrew Palm faced far fewer shots, 49, managing to save all but three for a still impressive 94 save percentage.

The Wranglers will face the Grizzlies at home on Thursday for game three of the series.

100 Mile House Wranglers

