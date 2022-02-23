Wranglers end season on a victory

The 100 Mile House Wranglers lost to the Kamloops Storm at home but beat the Chase Heat on the road

100 Mile House Wrangler Ty Lalikeas gets shoved aside by the Kamloops Storm’s Harrison Ewert during last Firday’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers ended their season with a 4-3 victory against Chase Heat.

Following a 6-1 loss to Kamloops Storm on home ice Friday, the Wranglers turned on the heat Saturday for their final game on the road against Chase. The Wranglers end the 2021/2022 with a record of 11 wins to 29 losses and missed the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s history here in 100 Mile House.

“I wish we would have done a better job in front of the hometown crowd,” head coach Dale Hladun said. “It was probably the biggest they had all year and the support they show these guys knowing we’re not making playoffs shows how the Wrangler Nation loves these kids. I think it dawned on the guys and that’s why we did play a better game the next day.

“I think (the Wrangler Nation) left an imprint because when I did my exit interviews with the guys, already some are talking about coming back next year better prepared, to reward the fans.”

During their game against Chase, Hladun praised the performance of the Williams Lake Timberwolves players Mason Pincott and Ethan Schmid, who scored two of the goals.

He was also pleased with Reid Stumpf, who won the KIJHl’s division award for Most Sportsmanlike Player.

“I couldn’t ask for a better person in the dressing room. For me, a sportsmanlike award is for a guy who really does truly battle but does it the right way and Reid was competitive. He killed penalties, grinded in corners and only got two penalties in the whole year.”

The win vindicated the team after Friday night when Kamloops dominated them on home ice. It wasn’t until the third period that the Wrangler’s Jackson Altwasser was finally able to get the team on the board.



Matt Tucker takes control of the puck with Brendan Kirschner in close pursuit. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler Bryce Burnett makes a play for the net during Friday night’s game against the Kamloops Storm. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler Cade Enns braces himself before the Kamloops Storm’s Ty Horner slams him into the boards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Wrangler Dustin Forster slams a Kamloops Storm player into the boards. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)