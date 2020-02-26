Harley Bootsma playing against the Revelstoke Grizzlies earlier this season. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Wranglers end season on a high note

The 100 Mile House Wranglers ended their regular season on a high note beating the Sicamous Eagles 6-3 in the latter’s arena on Feb. 22, after losing to Revelstoke 3-0 the day before.

“The rink was packed, I think it was just an exciting game the last time we were there, there was a quite the buzz in the community,” said head coach and general manager Dale Hladun, about the game in Revelstoke. “We lost 3-0 but I thought the boys put in a good effort.”

Hladun admitted that Revelstoke has one of the best powerplays in the league and was proud that his team only conceded one powerplay in four opportunities.

However, he said he also disagreed with officials on a decision over an incident that saw defenceman Eric Smith get a non-fighting game misconduct and a three-game suspension for kneeing. At best, he said, it was a two-minute penalty. His suspension will include the first two games of the playoffs.

Against Sicamous, the team just rolled four lines as a precaution for players with the flu or still nursing some bruises. Affiliate players were also featured, including Finley Enns.

“We may have to use him for the first round of the playoffs,” Hladun said of Enns, mentioning that he did a good job. “Overall, in the team, there is a lot of confidence. You look at how we’ve been playing I think we only have one regulation time loss in 10 games and that was against Revelstoke on Friday.”

He mentioned that a key player was Aidan Morrison, calling him dynamic on the back end and has been a leading force for the team in preparing them for the playoffs.

Kolby Page, the team’s captain, also officially played 200 games for the franchise against Sicamous.

“I think every season has its successes,” said Hladun about how he rates the Wranglers’ 2019-20 season. “This group of guys has been as tight as a group as we’ve ever had. I liked the camaraderie amongst the men. There is a focus. Perhaps we could have won more games during the year but I think looking back we had to play physically to learn who we are. I think the boys did exactly what they needed to do – they used the regular season like practice. They honed their skills, they tightened as a group… I’m really happy with the season.”

He added that he feels like by the end of the playoffs, the team will be the talk of the KIJHL.

The Wranglers will start the playoffs away against the Chase Heat on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. After those two games, the Wranglers will return to 100 Mile House and face the Heat on March 2 and March 3.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House Wranglers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3
Next story
Looking back at Crosby’s golden goal a decade later: ‘It’s seared into my mind’

Just Posted

Wranglers end season on a high note

The 100 Mile House Wranglers ended their regular season on a high… Continue reading

South Cariboo shows anti-bullying support

Are you wearing a pink shirt today? Send us your photos!

Interior Health leading the way with innovative therapy for stroke patients

Percentage of ischemic stroke patients who received treatment has risen dramatically

Historic Hat Creek set new visitor record during 2019 season

Heritage site looking to build on last year’s success in 2020

Former Clinton resident thinks he might have solved a history mystery

David Zant has a possible location near Clinton for where a historic picture was taken

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

B.C. city rebrands with new logo, cheeky slogan

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

‘It’s like he just vanished’: Quesnel man still missing, last seen two months ago

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Most Read