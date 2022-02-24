Wranglers celebrate season’s end

From left: Loic Mainguy-Crepault, Ethan Sanders, Tyler Lalikeas and Reid Stumpf show off their trophies awarded at the Wranglers’ annual award banquet last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers and guests take a look at several auction items on display in the 100 Mile House Community Hall. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Red Rock Grill catered for the 100 Mile House Wrangler’s annual award banquet serving up hefty portions of food to the young hockey players. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers enjoy their meal at their annual awards banquet last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 100 Mile House Community Hall was decorated with photos of the 100 Mile House Wranglers from their younger years. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers president Greg Aiken addresses the crowd at the Wrangler’s annual award banquet last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Around 100 players, their family members and Wrangler volunteers turned out Wednesday to attend the 100 Mile House Wrangler’s annual awards banquet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler president Greg Aiken laughs as he presents Renee LaRochelle with the President’s Award for her work for the Wranglers’ executive this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler head coach Dale Hladun addresses those gathered for the Wranglers’ annual awards banquet last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Captain Ethan Sanders accepts the Top Scorer Award from coach Dale Hladun. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Most Sportsmanlike Player Award went to Reid Stumpf and was presented by 100 Mile House Wrangler coach Dale Hladun. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ethan Sanders accepts the Most Oustanding Forward award from coach Dale Hladun at the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ annual awards banquet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tyler Lalikeas grins after receiving the Most Oustanding Defenceman Award from coach Dale Hladun. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dale Hladun presented 100 Mile House Wrangler star goalie Loic Mainguy-Crepault with three awards last Wednesday including MVP, Rookie of the Year and the Fan Favourite Award. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Loic Mainguy-Crepault(from left) poses with Ethan Sanders, Tyler Lalikeas and Reid Stumpf as they show off their trophies awarded at the Wranglers’ annual award banquet last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chase Sitarski laughs as he shows off an item for auction near the end of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ annual awards banquet. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ annual award banquet included players, executive members and longtime Wrangler Nation fans. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers didn’t make it to the playoffs for the first time in nine years but not without a “good fight,” according to captain Ethan Sanders.

Sanders, of 100 Mile, was named the team’s Most Outstanding Forward and Top Scorer of the season, during an awards presentation at 100 Mile Community Hall last Wednesday. Just over 100 people turned out for the celebration.

“The team record, I feel like, doesn’t really reflect on how we played this year. I feel we played better than our record shows,” Sanders, 18, said. “Obviously we had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of guys left and a lot of new faces came in. Overall I think it was definitely a learning experience for us.”

The team, which took a hiatus in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, had only one veteran – Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur- when they returned to the ice last fall. During the season, powerhouses like Nathan Bohmer and Maquire Ratzlaff were traded up to Junior-A but they also brought in people like assistant captain Loic Mainguy-Crepault, 18, who moved down to Junior B Hockey this season.

Mainguy-Crepault, the team’s star goalie, picked up the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Fan Favourite awards.

“We had a nice hodgepodge of guys but they were good guys on and off the ice,” Coach Dale Hladun said. “We started with just one returning player and not having a lot of veteran experience around the room, they had to learn a lot on their own and that’s not easy.”

Mainguy-Crepault, 18, said Hldadun’s decision to appoint him assistant captain made him “the happiest man on earth.” Between periods for the last two months, Mainguy-Crepault said he would talk with “the boys” about focusing on winning each game.

“I just came here to play hockey but the community and signing autographs was so nice. When I was in Saskatchewan playing for the Nipawin Hawks it was a bit boring but here the community was really perfect,” he said. “Being from Quebec City I really loved coming to B.C. and exploring the views and everything.”

Mainguy-Crepault, who started the season with the Junior A’s Nipawin Hawks, said dropping down a level to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League was the best decision he ever made.

“In Junior A you have 20, 30 shots on net max, but when I heard in Junior B it can be up to 55 shots I was like ‘oh sh*t’. After a couple of games, though, I was getting better and when I get 50 or 60 shots a game I love it now,” Mainguy-Crepault said. “I’ve gotten really better as a goalie and a person.”

Both Mainguy-Crepault and Sanders hope to make the leap to Junior A hockey next year but said they see great things ahead for the Wranglers.

“Dunner is one of the best coaches I’ve had in my life and I know he’s going to figure it out for next year,” Mainguy-Crepault said.

The Most Outstanding Defencement award went to Tyler Lalikeas, while Reid Stumpf was named the team’s Most Sportsmanlike Player. Stumpf, who was also awarded the KIJHL’s Most Sportsmanlike player, said he had “a blast” playing for the team.

“I’m definitely wanting to come back and play the Wrangler way,” he said. “It’s just about being really gritty and going hard all the time. You gotta play hard to win.”

Volunteer Dave Mingo received the Builder Award for elevating the organization’s broadcasting team, while Renee LaRochelle received the President’s Award.

Wranglers’ president Greg Aiken said he’s disappointed the team didn’t make the playoffs but he’s excited about next year.

“We bring these guys here to develop as good hockey players but also as good young men. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming next year from the Williams Lake Timberwolves and a bunch of these guys coming back next year,” Aiken said. “We’re pretty excited about what’s coming. Sometimes you have to sacrifice a year to rebuild, and that’s what we’ve done.”



100 Mile House