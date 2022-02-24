Wranglers celebrate season’s end

The 100 Mile House Wranglers didn’t make it to the playoffs for the first time in nine years but not without a “good fight,” according to captain Ethan Sanders.
Sanders, of 100 Mile, was named the team’s Most Outstanding Forward and Top Scorer of the season, during an awards presentation at 100 Mile Community Hall last Wednesday. Just over 100 people turned out for the celebration.
“The team record, I feel like, doesn’t really reflect on how we played this year. I feel we played better than our record shows,” Sanders, 18, said. “Obviously we had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of guys left and a lot of new faces came in. Overall I think it was definitely a learning experience for us.”
The team, which took a hiatus in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, had only one veteran – Chase Vancoughnett-Lafleur- when they returned to the ice last fall. During the season, powerhouses like Nathan Bohmer and Maquire Ratzlaff were traded up to Junior-A but they also brought in people like assistant captain Loic Mainguy-Crepault, 18, who moved down to Junior B Hockey this season.
Mainguy-Crepault, the team’s star goalie, picked up the Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Fan Favourite awards.
“We had a nice hodgepodge of guys but they were good guys on and off the ice,” Coach Dale Hladun said. “We started with just one returning player and not having a lot of veteran experience around the room, they had to learn a lot on their own and that’s not easy.”
Mainguy-Crepault, 18, said Hldadun’s decision to appoint him assistant captain made him “the happiest man on earth.” Between periods for the last two months, Mainguy-Crepault said he would talk with “the boys” about focusing on winning each game.
“I just came here to play hockey but the community and signing autographs was so nice. When I was in Saskatchewan playing for the Nipawin Hawks it was a bit boring but here the community was really perfect,” he said. “Being from Quebec City I really loved coming to B.C. and exploring the views and everything.”
Mainguy-Crepault, who started the season with the Junior A’s Nipawin Hawks, said dropping down a level to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League was the best decision he ever made.
“In Junior A you have 20, 30 shots on net max, but when I heard in Junior B it can be up to 55 shots I was like ‘oh sh*t’. After a couple of games, though, I was getting better and when I get 50 or 60 shots a game I love it now,” Mainguy-Crepault said. “I’ve gotten really better as a goalie and a person.”
Both Mainguy-Crepault and Sanders hope to make the leap to Junior A hockey next year but said they see great things ahead for the Wranglers.
“Dunner is one of the best coaches I’ve had in my life and I know he’s going to figure it out for next year,” Mainguy-Crepault said.
The Most Outstanding Defencement award went to Tyler Lalikeas, while Reid Stumpf was named the team’s Most Sportsmanlike Player. Stumpf, who was also awarded the KIJHL’s Most Sportsmanlike player, said he had “a blast” playing for the team.
“I’m definitely wanting to come back and play the Wrangler way,” he said. “It’s just about being really gritty and going hard all the time. You gotta play hard to win.”
Volunteer Dave Mingo received the Builder Award for elevating the organization’s broadcasting team, while Renee LaRochelle received the President’s Award.
Wranglers’ president Greg Aiken said he’s disappointed the team didn’t make the playoffs but he’s excited about next year.
“We bring these guys here to develop as good hockey players but also as good young men. We’ve got a lot of young guys coming next year from the Williams Lake Timberwolves and a bunch of these guys coming back next year,” Aiken said. “We’re pretty excited about what’s coming. Sometimes you have to sacrifice a year to rebuild, and that’s what we’ve done.”
