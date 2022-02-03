Wranglers buck 13-game losing streak but miss out on playoff berth

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate as they score their second goal of the night against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Sicamous Eagles player clashes with 100 Mile House Wrangler Curtis Coffin during Wednesday night’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler goalie Loic Mainguy-Crepault dives atop the puck during a game against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Bryce Burnett gets in the face of Sicamous Eagle Jayce Ticknor following a brief scuffle at Wednesday night’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jayce Ticknor of the Sicamous Eagles attempts to steal the puck from 100 Mile House Wranglers captain Ethan Sanders. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler forward Bryce Burnett prepares to make a shot on the net of the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) the 100 Mile House Wrangles celebrating another goal scored against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jace Myers of the 100 Mile House Wranglers takes a shot on net as Sicamous Eagles’ forward Dimitry Dyskin attempts to intercept him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler goalie Loic Mainguy-Crepault kept on defending his net even after losing his stick during a melee. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers broke a 13-game losing streak Wednesday with a narrow 4-3 win over the Sicamous Eagles.

But it came a little too late, with the string of losses costing the Wranglers a playoff spot for the first time since they started playing in 100 Mile in 2013.

“For the first time in a long time I get to go scouting early, there’s something to be said about that,” head coach Dale Hladun said. “(Not being in the playoffs) is a bit of a kick to the ego but you got to dust yourself off and get back on the horse. It’s the Wrangler way.”

Hladun said the team will still be working hard in their remaining games, including a double-header at home this weekend against the Chase Heat.

“I’m just happy for the kids. A lot of things have gone goofy for them this season but they’ve tried hard and are working right to the end,” Hladun said. “For them to finally break a 13-game losing streak in overtime they were relieved, they were happy and I’m happy for them. It was a good game to watch.”

The scoring started off slowly Wednesday, with no goals in the first period, thanks to the Wrangler spirit as they fended off the Eagles’ attacks. Several times throughout the night, pucks were sent flying from the arena and at one point players nearly came to blows.

The Eagles hit their stride early in the second period, scoring two goals against Loic Mainguy-Crepault. The goalie consistently held the line in the defensive zone, while Wrangler Bryce Burnett, with an assist from Ethan Sanders, put the Wranglers on the board.

“One of the keys to our team lately has been the leadership of Ethan Sanders. Since he’s become the captain he’s pretty much put the team on his back,” Hladun said. “He’s a quiet leader and he leads with his play and he’s making all the other kids raise their level.”

The Wranglers kept their fire when they returned to the ice in the third period. On the tail end of a double power play, Jace Myers was able to tie up the game and then, with the help of Sanders, push the Wranglers into the lead.

“Jace Myers has elevated his game as well. Once (Myers, Sanders and Burnett) are clicking they just can’t wait to get on the ice.”

Despite a heroic defensive effort after he lost his stick, Mainguy-Crepault was unable to stop the Eagles from tying the game late in the third period, sending the game into overtime.

“Loic is a warrior. He’s fighting off a couple of injuries that are nagging him but he’s such a competitive guy he can block out the hurt. That’s why we put an A on him.”

Throughout the extra five minutes period, both teams battled for the decisive advantage. The final point came in a shootout, with Finley Enns scoring for Wranglers, much to their jubilation.

Hladun said that the Wrangler Nation will get a preview of the future of the team in these final games. In addition to the strong rookie players who will be his veterans next year, he intends to field promising Williams Lake Timberwolves players including Jackson Altwasser, Boston Pierce, Ethan Smid and Mason Pincott.



