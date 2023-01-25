Wranglers beat the Heat, chase the Storm

The 100 Mile House Wranglers found victory at home last week but were unable to capture it on the road.
The Wranglers beat the Chase Heat in overtime 3-2 Wednesday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in an intensely exciting game. On the road, however, the Wranglers lost 6-2 against the Sicamous Eagles and 4-3 to the Kamloops Storm.
Wednesday’s home game proved to be scrappy, with the players fighting over the puck for much of the first period. Thanks to a powerplay and some clever passing, the Heat took the lead with only 20 seconds left in the period.
During the second period, the action picked up as the Wranglers came back with something to prove with Jack Mulder tying the game with help from Nathan Bohmer. As the hits and shots on net racked up, the Heat scored another power-play goal, once more claiming the lead.
However, Wranglers forward Jace Meyers refused to let his team go into the third period one goal down and tied the game with only 10 seconds on the clock.
Throughout the final period, the intensity of play remained high but neither team was able to gain an advantage. Even when the Wranglers were down two players due to penalties they were able to keep the Heat from scoring, forcing the game into overtime.
During the overtime period, it was Wrangler defenceman Tyler Smoluk who ultimately succeeded in chipping the puck into the Heat’s net. Wranglers goalie Ryder Gregga was named player of the game, blocking 38 of 40 shots on net.
On Friday, meanwhile, the Eagles took an early lead over the Wranglers, scoring three goals in their first period to their one. Throughout the rest of the game, the Wranglers were unable to close the gap, only scoring one more goal to the Eagles’ three.
Against the Storm, the Wranglers put up stiff resistance matching them goal for goal and bringing them into overtime. Unfortunately, the Storm went on to score the decisive goal in the bonus period.
The Wranglers return for back-to-back games on home ice this weekend, facing the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday and the Summerland Steam Saturday.
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>