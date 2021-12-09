Wranglers beat Eagles in hard-fought win

The 100 Mile House Wranglers battled the Sicamous Eagles last Wednesday, taking home a hard-fought 3-2 win.
The Wranglers got on the board early thanks to an unassisted breakaway goal by Nathan Bohmer. They then widened their lead when Ethan Sanders, with the assistance of Jace Myers Boston Pierce, was able to slip the puck past the Eagles goalie in a scrum.
The Eagles did not let these goals go unanswered, though, with Jordan Radke slipping the puck past Wrangler goalie Casey Thomson in a power play.
As the puck dropped in the second period, Bohmer proved his talent by breaking away to score another unassisted goal.
The Wranglers were plagued by penalties throughout much of the game, allowing the Eagles to capitalize on a second power play goal late in the second. Despite losing their scoring momentum, however, the Wranglers were able to hold on for the win.
The Wrangler’s next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 10 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and they will hold a Toque and Toes Toss. When the 100 Mile players score their first goal, fans are asked to toss donations of new toques, socks, gloves and scarves onto the ice. After the game, the items will be distributed to those in need throughout the community.
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers