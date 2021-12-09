Wranglers beat Eagles in hard-fought win

100 Mile Wranglers captain Nathan Bohmer makes a break for the Sicamous Eagles goal to score the first goal of the night last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Nohmer scores on the Sicamous Eagles’ goalie. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Reid Stumpf trips up Sicamous Eagle Nash Hodgetts while fighting for the puck last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Nathan Bohmer, the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ captain, pierces the Sicamous Eagles defence. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer celebrates scoring another goal early in the second period at last Wednesday’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Reid Stumpf races for the puck, hotly pursued by members of the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranlger Jace Myers is tripped up on his approach to the net by the Sicamous Eagles’ defence. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Jace Myers slams into Sicamous Eagles goalie Jordan Lott after being tripped up near the net. Myers went on to receive a penalty from goalie interference which earned jeers of derision from the Wrangler Nation. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler goalie Casey Thomson snags the puck from midair during Wednesday night’s game against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Wranglers battled the Sicamous Eagles last Wednesday, taking home a hard-fought 3-2 win.

The Wranglers got on the board early thanks to an unassisted breakaway goal by Nathan Bohmer. They then widened their lead when Ethan Sanders, with the assistance of Jace Myers Boston Pierce, was able to slip the puck past the Eagles goalie in a scrum.

The Eagles did not let these goals go unanswered, though, with Jordan Radke slipping the puck past Wrangler goalie Casey Thomson in a power play.

As the puck dropped in the second period, Bohmer proved his talent by breaking away to score another unassisted goal.

The Wranglers were plagued by penalties throughout much of the game, allowing the Eagles to capitalize on a second power play goal late in the second. Despite losing their scoring momentum, however, the Wranglers were able to hold on for the win.

The Wrangler’s next home game is set for Friday, Dec. 10 against the Revelstoke Grizzlies and they will hold a Toque and Toes Toss. When the 100 Mile players score their first goal, fans are asked to toss donations of new toques, socks, gloves and scarves onto the ice. After the game, the items will be distributed to those in need throughout the community.



