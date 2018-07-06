Wranglers Alumni Tournament will feature around 15 former players

Golf tournament gives the community a chance to meet former Wrangler players

The 100 Mile House Wranglers will be hosting an Alumni golf tournament at the 108 Golf Resort on July 7.

“It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. We’re going to have prizes for longest drive, longest putt and we are going to have a hole-in-one prize of $10,000 up for grabs too,” said Chris Langton, one of the organizers of the tournament as well as the assistant coach of the Wranglers.

There will also be a 50/50 draw.

Langton said he wasn’t sure of what the prizes were yet at the top of his head other than the hole-in-one prize.

Tickets are $110 and include the golf balls, shirt, a golf cart and dinner.

There are also just dinner tickets available for those who do not wish to play golf or unable to, which are $25. “All of the profits will go to the 100 Mile House Wranglers Alumni Scholarship Fund,” said Langton.

Tickets are available at Central GM or by calling Langton at 250-609-0744 or Greg Aiken at 250-644-1529.

So far, 15 alumni Wrangler players have committed to coming to the tournament.

“They range from first-year players all the way to last year’s players. I tried to get at least five players from every year to come out, obviously being summer it’s tough but yeah, I got about 15 confirmed to come out golfing,” said Langton.

Some of those players are Auston Turner (2014-17), Ryan Friesen (2015-17), Clay Stevenson (2016-17), Quin Garrison (2017-18), Kevin Fillier (2016-18), Kolten Carpenter (2015-16, 2017-18), Travis Gook (2016-18) and Tyler Povelofskie (2015-17).

