Wrangler scores BCHL spot

100 Mile House Wrangler Nathan Bohmer celebrates scoring another goal early in the second period at last Wednesday’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

One of the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ key players is climbing the ranks.

Nathan Bohmer, 17, was recently recruited to the Coquitlam Express in the B.C. Hockey League. Playing in the BCHL has always been a dream for the Chestermere, Alta. native, who put up 17 goals and six assists in 22 games, ranking him 17th among KIJHL point leaders, and seventh among rookies.

“It was surreal, it was like a movie. Working so hard and putting all your time and effort into a sport that you love and finally making it to your goal (is awesome). The BCHL has been my goal since I was a young kid,” Bohmer said. “My goal now is to just get better every day and push towards a scholarship.”

Bohmer joined the Wrangler lineup just after the home opener in October, quickly becoming a key part of the team, averaging a point a game.

Taking to the ice was almost an “escape from reality” for Bohmer, who said it was particularly special in front of fans in 100 Mile House. Feeding off their electric energy during home games was one of his favourite parts of being a Wrangler, he said, noting 100 Mile House was a great introduction to what junior hockey teams can be.

Bohmer credited the Wrangler Nation for the amount of community work he and his teammates participated in, saying he values the character development and life skills he learned from the game.

He served as an assistant captain and always tried to keep morale high during games, especially when they were having a tough time.

READ MORE: Former Wranglers goalie goes pro

“I’ve picked up a lot of leadership qualities and teamwork skills. How to work within a group, how to lead by example, how to lead by being vocal are all really important things I’ve learned,” Bohmer said. “(The Wranglers) were the first time being assistant captain really meant something. I was in a position to lead by example and bring positivity into our group.”

Wranglers’ coach Dale Hladun said playing in the BCHL will be good for Bohmer, who did a lot for the Wranglers.

“I think the discipline of playing a role and a position at the next level will help his game,” Hladun said in a release on the KIJHL website.

Bohmer said he loves the Wranglers, who “definitely had a part in getting me where I am now.

“I think although we have struggled, they’ll get the job done,” Bohmer said. “They just need to treat every single night like it’s a playoff night and work their arses off. It’s a grind and those guys do have what it takes to be a great team.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers

100 Mile Wranglers captain Nathan Bohmer makes a break for the Sicamous Eagles goal to score the first goal of the night last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler forward Nathan Bohmer celebrates scoring a hat trick on a penalty shot in the final seconds of Friday’s game against the Summerland Steam. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Nathan Bohmer prepares to slam into Revelstoke Grizzlies’ defenceman Spencer MacDonald. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)