Women’s hockey league seeking players

The league is open for women above the age of 18

The South Cariboo Female Hockey League is in desperate need of members and has extended registration for this year’s season to bolster its ranks.

Leah Sinal, one of the league’s organizers, said they only have 13 registered players so far, which isn’t enough to form even two teams. The league in the past has fielded up to four teams but has seen a decline in interest due to people moving away or the new COVID restrictions, which require players to be fully vaccinated. Sinal is also out this year as the result of an injury.

“For the last few years, we’ve been really struggling to put one team together. We have two teams but not a full team or even a full line sometimes,” Sinal said. “That’s been challenging. For the last two years, it hasn’t really been running as a league – it’s just been a couple of people volunteering their time to run scrimmage games.”

The league originally hoped to start playing on Oct. 17 but decided to extend registration to help cover the cost of ice time. Sinal said another seven more players would allow them to form two teams and return to the ice.

Registration forms are available at the South Cariboo Rec Centre and will be accepted until Nov. 9 with games beginning on Nov. 14. Sinal said they welcome any woman able to strap on a pair of skates who is above the age of 18.

Sinal, who said she will continue to help organize games despite her injury, encouraged more women to come play with the SCFHL.

“It’s awesome. The SCFHL is a really supportive league, especially for beginners. We have a mixed level of people that are playing in the league from beginners to advanced players,” Sinal said. “It’s lots of laughs and lots of good times.”

The SCFHL plays Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.



