The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association announces end of an era

Association draws the curtain on springtime rodeo

After 30 years the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association has decided to stop presenting its annual rodeo.

In a social media post Jan. 20, the board of directors announced it was time to hang up the spurs and thanked the fans, competitors, sponsors and volunteers for years of support.

The association also thanked the British Columbia Rodeo Association for its help over the years.

In August 2022, the indoor rodeo was held outdoors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, whereas normally it took place inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. It had been forced to cancel two years in a row due to COVID restrictions.

Allison Everett, one of the founders of the popular springtime rodeo, confirmed a lack of volunteers ultimately left them with no choice but to cancel the rodeo In 2022, only a handful of volunteers bore the full responsibility of putting on the summertime make-up rodeo, which was poorly attended by fans.

Typically, the Indoor Rodeo enjoyed sell-out crowds at the competition and accompanying barn dance. Along with being the first BCRA-sanctioned rodeo of the season, the Indoor Rodeo also announced inductees into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In their social media note, the association referenced a rodeo in the works for Williams Lake in April, noting “we would like to let everyone know that we the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, has no affiliation with the new rodeo committee and wish them the best on their new venture.”

Read More: BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees celebrated at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Previous story
Bettman: 2018 Canada junior team investigation ‘really close to the end’
Next story
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency

Just Posted

Log trucks are unloaded in the Tolko log yard Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Environment Canada warns cold weather on the way for B.C.’s Interior

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association announces end of an era

South Cariboo Health Foundation director Chris Nickless (left) experiences how one of the 100 Mile District General Hospital’s newly purchased VAC systems works as nurse Jean Meger and Brenda Devine, the foundation’s fundraising co-ordinator, look on. The foundation purchased three VAC machines for $23,000 each and plans to renovate the wound care clinic later this year. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights raises $200,000 for wound clinic

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
66 more potential graves identified at St. Joseph’s Mission, former residential school