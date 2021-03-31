Vancouver Giants played against the Kelowna Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)

WHL announces 14-day suspension of Kelowna team activities after more positive COVID tests

In total, 11 games have been postponed

Six more Kelowna Rockets players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, and team activities have been suspended for a “minimum” of 14 days, the Western Hockey League announced on Wednesday, March 31.

The test results include four players and two staffers, the WHL disclosed.

The six positive test results follow one positive test result for COVID-19, which was received on Tuesday, March 30.

READ ALSO: Kelowna Rockets’ season suspended after positive COVID-19 test

All other test results from the other participating teams came back negative.

The league said players and hockey staff were immediately isolated and tested; B.C. Health Officials have been contacted by the WHL; and all close contacts have been instructed to self-quarantine and monitor symptoms for 14 days.

Kelowna Rockets will be assisting B.C. Health Officials with contact tracing, the announcement said.

Ten games between the Rockets and other teams have been postponed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants bounce back with 6-0 win over Kelowna

As well, the Wednesday night game between the Langley-based Vancouver Giants and Prince George Cougars was also postponed, out of “an abundance of caution” a Giants statement said.

Giants played against the Rockets on Sunday, shortly before several members of the Kelowna team tested positive.

WHL teams in B.C. have resumes play under a “hub” city agreement with the provincial health officer, that limits play to a pair of hub cities, Kelowna and Kamloops, as a COVID-19 precaution.

Coronavirus

