Canada women's national soccer team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe poses for photographs with her gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics after an announcement in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Soccer Canada announced that the women's team will play Nigeria on April 8 in Vancouver and on April 11 in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whitecaps name longtime national team goalie GM of women’s soccer

Stephanie Labbe retired this year after a lengthy playing career capped with gold in Tokyo

The Vancouver Whitecaps have hired former Canadian national women’s team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe as general manager of the club’s women’s program.

The team made the announcement Thursday, saying in a release that Labbe will “oversee and transform” the program.

The role will include evaluating the development of a women’s domestic league, including a professional team in Vancouver.

Labbe, 35, announced in January that she was retiring from playing and closed out her professional career with Paris-Saint Germain.

The native of Stony Plain, Alta., made 86 appearances for the national squad, including 81 starts, and earned 44 clean sheets.

Labbe was a crucial piece in Canada’s gold-medal win over Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics, and helped the country to bronze at the 2016 games in Rio.

