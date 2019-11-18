VIDEO: New ownership group excited for season, and beyond, at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

“The response from the local communities was terrific.”

Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort’s new, private owners, KevLar Development Group, said Friday’s official lodge and restaurant opening received an exceptional turnout.

READ MORE: New owners resurrect Mt. Timothy ski hill

”The response from the local communities was terrific and hopefully everyone liked what they saw at the new resort, so far,” stated a post on the Mt. Timothy Ski Area Facebook Page.

“Cheers everyone and we will remain open until ski season begins with restaurant hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.”

Mt. Timothy patrons will also be able to purchase their seasons passes prior the hill’s opening.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers beat KIJHL titleholders

The Wranglers beat Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-3, with Darian long getting a hattrick

VIDEO: New ownership group excited for season, and beyond, at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

“The response from the local communities was terrific.”

Upcoming planned burns for 70 Mile House and 100 Mile House

Another 150 piles will be burned throughout the region before Feb. 15, 2020.

South Cariboo athlete in focus: Ashton Chretien

‘I practice a lot like at home and other activities through school or other coaches’

Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre aiming to raise $10,000 for annual Christmas campaign

Applications for a Christmas basket will be accepted from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10.

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read