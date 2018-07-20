VIDEO: How to throw a frisbee

You’ve been throwing frisbees wrong.
Check out the video below, in which ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows the proper technique ahead of the annual Disc Break tournament in Nelson.
Ultimate frisbee player Amy Mackay shows off the proper technique
All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley
Known as the Global Day of Inclusion, July 20 marks the first Special Olympics in 1968 in Chicago
