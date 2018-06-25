Jockey Frankie Dettori and Without Parole enter the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther Withoiut Parole enters the winners circle at Ascot. Photo courtesy Tanya Gunther

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

It’s been quite a month for John Gunther of Langley and his daughter Tanya.

The Langley breeder witnessed his horse, Without Parole, take the 2018 St. James’s Palace Stakes — which take place at the famed Ascot race course in the U.K. — on June 19, just 10 days after Justify, a horse he and his daughter bred but sold, took the Triple Crown of U.S. racing.

It was the fourth victory in as many starts for the undefeated Without Parole, ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

“It is the greatest day of my life,” John Gunther said online.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams.”’

Tanya Gunther, who runs the stables at Glennwood Farm where the family operated breeding program is located in Kentucky, said it was “thrilling beyond words” to watch their horse take the win.

“What more could a girl ask for?”

A tearful Tanya Gunther rewarded Without Parole with a kiss.

The victory at Ascot comes after Justify became the 13th Triple Crown Winner by racing to victory at the Belmont Stakes on June 9, following back-to-back wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, making the Gunthers the first Canadian breeders to win all three.

Justify is only the second horse to win the Triple Crown with an undefeated record, following Seattle Slew.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fresh challenge for Langley breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic

Just Posted

Gofundme for South Cariboo girl badly burned during science project

Community support really appreciated

With all the recent fire starts, do you feel more on edge than prior years?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

100 Mile House grocery store joined campain for local food bank

‘We appreciate everything Save-On does for us’

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

38 Years Ago (1980): The Noranda Mine Rescue team from Boss Mountain… Continue reading

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

Popular project will expand throughout Interior Health throughout the summer

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Most Read