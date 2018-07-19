Three-year-old Jayton Hanlon watches monster trucks pass by in amazement at the mud races.

VIDEO: Freestyle mud racing event makes it’s first BC debut in 100 Mile House

‘It’s amazing like the first trucks rolled in on trailers and I got goosebumps’

A dream has been realized in bringing a sanctioned North West Mud Racing Association (NWRA) back to 100 Mile House after a two-year absence.

“It’s amazing like the first trucks rolled in on trailers and I got goosebumps,” said Leanna Davies who is the co-owner of the 100 Mile Horsepower Ranch. “This has been a dream of my husband and me for years to build something like this.”

The Davies, with the help of friends and family, started building the property for the event in mid-May and Davies said the community response has been overwhelming and it was blowing her mind.

Bob Gough from Langley was just one of the friends who helped make this possible in a series of positions, such as security and valet.

“The local turnout has been unreal,” he said. “I was parking cars yesterday and we were lined up to the one-kilometre mark from here [the entrance] up to the next road both ways.”

People made their way to the event just off of Bradley Creek Road.

“This is my first mudding event ever. I’ve never done anything like this before and I’m in love with it and I’ll be doing this every opportunity I get,” said Adam Smolcic, from Port Coquitlam.

Another attendee, Daniel Ings from Maple Ridge, called the event “freaking awesome.”

RELATED: Mud racing returns to the South Cariboo after two year hiatus

It was the first time the NWRA has held a freestyle pit competition in the province. Ings said it was a popular event that a lot of fans loved due to the racers being able to do whatever they want.

“The crowd loves this kind of stuff. You got to get the hype up so people come back up,” he said.

The winner of the event gets a $1,000 purse.

Ings also likened the event to a family gathering, where attendees and racers mingled about and talk to everybody. If anyone had a spare part, they would gladly hand it over to help someone run, Ings said.

Davies was also one of the racers, racing a blue truck called Thunderstruck in the hill-n-hole competition and racing against her sister in the class-e competition.

“Plans are to keep getting bigger every year here, so it’s going to turn into a staple event I think,” said Gough. “Every year from now, that’s the idea as long as the town is happy and everybody is happy we’d like to continue on.”

With files from Beth Audet.

