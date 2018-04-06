VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

B.C.-born Seattle Mariners pitcher James Paxton is getting praise for keeping his cool when a bald eagle landed on his shoulder during a pre-game ceremony.

Caught on camera, the Delta native was standing at attention in the middle of Target Field for the Minnesota Twins’ home opener Thursday when a bald eagle took aim for his right shoulder.

Paxton attended Delta Secondary, playing for the North Delta Blue Jays of the BC Premier Baseball League. He signed with the Mariners in 2011.

t.co

Previous story
Daniel and Henrik Sedin steal the show in final home game with Canucks
Next story
B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Just Posted

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

100 Mile Free Press nominated for two Ma Murray awards

“If it made some people think twice about their actions then that was missions accomplished”

Writer of 15 books about the history of B.C. prospecting coming to 100 Mile House for book signing

Five of his books are about the Cariboo

100 Mile House local Special Olympics BC coordinator looking to step down

Denise Thiessen has been in the role for eight years after taking the reigns in 2010

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP confirm fatalities after semi collides with Humboldt Broncos team bus

Accident occurred on north-central Saskatchewan highway

B.C. man turns nerdy hobby into a million dollar startup

Aaron Davidson left behind a six figure corporate job to find meaning in the mountains of Revelstoke

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for 18th after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Most Read