The torch is led into Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

VIDEO: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony event at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium

The torch has been lit and the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened last night at Rotary Stadium.

Hundreds packed the stands and there were performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.

The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.

