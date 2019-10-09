Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat lines up for a faceoff against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday March 30, 2019. Horvat is ready and willing to be the next captain of the Vancouver Canucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks during the home opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Canucks fans will be celebrating the kick-off to the franchise’s 50th season. Many are anticipating that Bo Horvat will be named captain.

Vancouver finished 21-21-8 in Western Conference play and 20-16-5 at home a season ago. The Canucks scored 219 total goals last season, 43 on power plays and seven shorthanded.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles finished 14-12-3 in Pacific Division action and 14-21-6 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

READ MORE: Canucks fans will get two chances at a $1M 50/50 jackpot this season

Most Read