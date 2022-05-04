After a three-year hiatus, the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

After a three-year hiatus, the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Vancouver Canucks bringing Young Stars Classic back to Penticton

The multi-day event ran in the Peach City from 2010 to 2018

Some of the NHL’s brightest stars will be in Penticton this September.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that the Young Stars Classic is coming back to the South Okanagan Events Centre from Sept. 14 to 18.

Starting in 2010, the team brought the pre-season tournament to the Peach City for nine consecutive years.

After taking a year off in 2019, the Young Stars Classic was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 2010 to 2018, the Canucks’ youngsters were joined by prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets in Penticton for the tournament.

The official lineup of teams has not yet been revealed for 2022, however, the Canucks’ Western Canadian foes are expected to return.

Whether prospects from the Seattle Kraken will be in South Okanagan from Sept. 14 to 18 is currently unknown.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees’ Beanie Richter, Luc Wilson propel team to commanding 3-0 series lead

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiahockeyOkanaganPentictonSports

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks have June 1 deadline to re-sign coach Bruce Boudreau
Next story
Missing Gretzky rookie card returned to owner 7 years later by Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Christopher Billy and Wendell Smitheram are doing their best to stay positive after losing their van and most of their worldly possessions in a fire on Monday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘It was home’: Men homeless after fire destroys van

Hoss Fremlin, left, and his mom Jolene, participated in the Cariboo Country Carriage Club Poker Ride & Drive at Huber Ranch and Equestrian Centre in 70 Mile House on April 24. Hoss, 6, was the youngest rider in the event. (Submitted photo).
Big summer ahead for 70 Mile House

100 Mile House Food Bank Society president Danny Williams, center, prepares to cut the ribbon to celebrate the foodbank purchasing its own facility. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Food Bank buys building

A muskrat enjoys the sunshine on Sepa Lake Monday evening. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Public invited to trappers’ convention open house