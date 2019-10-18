Upsetting the U.S.A

It’s historic. It’s a major upset.
The Canadian Men’s National Soccer team beat the U.S. on Oct. 15. It was the first time we have beat them in 34 years, and it couldn’t come at a more important time than now. The game was part of the CONCACAF 2019-20 Nations League A Division, which Canada shares with the U.S. and Cuba.
The Americans still have to play their second game against Cuba. After winning their first game against the islanders 7-0, it’s safe to say our southern neighbours will win. It would probably be naive to think Canada could upset the U.S. again, but Canada’s performance in this competition is a success as it is. If we were to lose, we would still retain the Gold Cup qualification spot. If we get a draw, we could still advance to the Nations League semi-finals depending on how many goals the U.S. scores in their last two games.
But just getting the upset, there may be longer-term effects on soccer in Canada. It will be on highlight reels on sports stations and bigger stories in the sports pages of regional and national papers of record. It also shows that there is potential for Canada to be more than just a “hockey” nation.
It’s still a long go until Canada becomes a real contender, but we are showing strides. Beating the U.S. is the most obvious one, but the 3-1 loss to Mexico on June 19 was another one despite some very basic errors.
The loss wasn’t as ugly as it looks like on paper. Better players were on rest duty and it was a highly experimental side to boot. Herdman was sussing out Mexico in the hopes to crack their code for a future more-important game (that didn’t happen after all) but it, unfortunately, backfired, as most plans do. But as they say, Rome wasn’t built in one day.