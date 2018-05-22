Vancouver’s Andre Marziali is the King of the Hill for 2018 with a time of 1:50.04. -Image: Matthew Abrey

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

In addition to being an accomplished educator, innovator and entrepreneur, Dr. Andre Marziali knows a thing or two about driving fast cars.

The engineering physics professor from UBC Vancouver claimed his first ever King of the Hill honours, posting the best time on the May long weekend at the 61st edition of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hillclimb.

Marziali guided his black, BMW M3 up the 3.5 km Knox Mountain course in Kelowna in a best time of one minute 50.04 seconds.

Marziali, entered in the GTO class, posted the top three times overall during the weekend of racing in Kelowna.

Trevor Yip, in his Tesla Cobra, was second fastest in 1:51:21, while Kelowna’s Allen Reid, piloting his MGB GT-V8, was third quickest up the hill in 1:52:73.

The class winners were:

GTO—Andre Marziali, BMW M3, 1:50.04

FL—Roger Sieber, Hyaboostacar, 1:58.11

GTM—Garrett Mealing, Eagle Talon, 1:57.88

SP4—Anthony Rehlinger, Mustang Cobra, 2:00.46

SP3—Darrell Jones, Mazda RX 7, 1:59:20

SP2—Carter Roberts, Mazda RX 8, 2:09.84

SPX3—Frank Ewald, Nissan NX, 2:11.35

SPX2—Sheridan Empey, Honda CRX, 1:56.08

SPX1—Kevin Wall, Honda Civic, 2:06.74

SP1—Richard Jacyna, Mazda Miata, 2:20.30

SR—Eric Archer, Lotus 753, 2:12.81

GTX—Larry Sandham, Vauxhall Mini, 2:04.19

GT1—Harry Cadell, Porsche 911, 2:01.46

GT2—Ron Hansma, Datsun 240z, 2:11.15

GT3—Bruce Jamieson, Datsun 240Z, 2:12.65

GTL—Fred Delpero, Alfa Romero, 2:03.48

CAM—Bob Guido, Ford Mustang, 2:07.38

GTU—Keith Robinson, Mazda CRX, 2:14.11

Vintage—Trevor Sandham, Austin Mini, 2:11.28

