U18 hockey teams clash on 100 Mile ice

Members of the U18 Merrit team clash against the U18 Salmon Arm team at a tournament in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the U18 Merrit team clash against the U18 Salmon Arm team at a tournament in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Salmon Arm U18 player skates around a Merrit player’s body dive to block him from scoring a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) U18 Merritt and Salmon Arm players fight for control of the puck during a match Saturday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Minor Hockey goalie Falyn Thomson dives for the puck during a game Saturday against Prince George. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House’s David Hill takes a shot on the Prince George net during Saturday’s game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) With pressure from most of Prince George’s line 100 Mile House’s Kyson Hopson keeps control of the puck as he hunts for a shot on net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) U18 Prince George and 100 Mile House players fight for control of the puck Saturday morning at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House and Prince George U18 Rec teams watch the puck fly off the rink during last weekend’s tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Eight U-18 teams battled for supremacy in 100 Mile House last weekend.

The 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association hosted teams from Merritt, Quesnel, Lillooet, Salmon Arm, Princeton, Prince George and Mackenzie. While the 100 Mile players gave it their all, they finished fifth with Salmon Arm taking first in an overtime shootout against Princeton.

“It was some good recreation house hockey,” said Corinne Moore, the tournament’s organizer. “It was good to get the kids back into the arena.”

Moore wasn’t able to watch as many games as she’d like, but said the 100 Mile players were “amazing.” With a shortage of refs, two of her own children, in addition to playing, had to step in to referee the other teams’ games, which she said was exhausting for them.

The 100 Mile U-18 Team’s next tournament is in Kamloops in February.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House