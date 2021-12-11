U18 hockey teams clash on 100 Mile ice

Eight U-18 teams battled for supremacy in 100 Mile House last weekend.
The 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association hosted teams from Merritt, Quesnel, Lillooet, Salmon Arm, Princeton, Prince George and Mackenzie. While the 100 Mile players gave it their all, they finished fifth with Salmon Arm taking first in an overtime shootout against Princeton.
“It was some good recreation house hockey,” said Corinne Moore, the tournament’s organizer. “It was good to get the kids back into the arena.”
Moore wasn’t able to watch as many games as she’d like, but said the 100 Mile players were “amazing.” With a shortage of refs, two of her own children, in addition to playing, had to step in to referee the other teams’ games, which she said was exhausting for them.
The 100 Mile U-18 Team’s next tournament is in Kamloops in February.
