Two empty-netters result in 100 Mile Bantam Wranglers defeat to the Chase Broncos

Next games are on Feb. 2 and 3.

The 100 Mile Bantam Rec Wranglers (sponsored by Forest Grove Legion) hosted the Chase Broncos on Saturday (Jan. 26) night for a league game.

The game started out with both teams evenly matched, and the puck went back and forth until five minutes into the first period. Mason Pincott with an assist from Elias Moore got the first goal on the scoreboard.

The next two goals were scored by Chase, while on a penalty kill.

The third period had a hard shot from Cameron Scott assisted by Lucas Zucchelli and Kylee Ilnicki added to the Wranglers score.

With two minutes left in the game and the score 3-2 for Chase, the coaches decided to pull the goalie, Kyle Harding and add a skater on the line. Unfortunately, Chase managed to get two more empty-net goals against the Wranglers and finished with a score of 5-2.

Next league games have the team heading to Merritt on Feb. 2 and 3.

