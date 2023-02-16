Tight end to doubles bonspiel in 100 Mile House

100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day makes a shot during this weekend’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day sweeps the ice ahead of his rock during this year’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day sweeps the ice ahead of his rock during this year’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day makes a shot during this weekend’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Curling Club member Elyas Day makes a shot during this weekend’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse uses his willpower to try and slow down a rock during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Butch Kernachan follows along beside his rock while competing in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Butch Kernachan curls in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kevin Walterhouse releases his rock while curling in the doubles bonspiel hosted by the 100 Mile Curling Club. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lynn Gerwing sweeps the ice ahead of her team’s rock during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Using a push stick Lynn Gerwing delivers a rock down the ice during the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) John Tveden releases his rock during the 100 Mile Curling CLub’s doubles bonspiel. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It was a tight and exciting finish in the 100 Mile Curling Club’s doubles bonspiel last weekend.

Coordinator Maria Hamilton said the finals were “absolutely crazy” Sunday. The teams in all three of their divisions played to the last rock in a series of exciting games.

“The fans were super happy about it,” Hamilton said. “It was a huge success for the club, for sure.”

Hamilton noted that it’s rare for a team to score a six-ender, where all six of a team’s rocks count for points, yet both teams in the A division finals scored one.

The bonspiel was run in a round-robin style with three divisions, A, B and C depending on the team’s skill level. Winners received both cash and a curling jacket courtesy of the event’s sponsors Sheree’s Shirt Shack, WoodCrete Construction and RENO-IT Contractor Specialist.

Terry Bell and Dianne Menzer claimed first place and $400 in the A division, while Peter and Christine Grenzer won $300 in the B division and Al Reid and Debbie Barker walked away with $150 in the C division.

Hamilton said they had 15 teams compete in the bonspiel, a mix of men and women. All of the teams who attended were from within the club.

“We have a very high number of doubles teams from within our club, so we were able to fill that bonspiel very fast,” Hamilton said. “There really aren’t many clubs in B.C. that have the amount of doubles teams we have.”

Each team played at least four games and Hamilton said many were competitive even before the finals.

“Everyone was pretty exhausted by the end of it all. There was a lot of curling and we all had so much fun,” Hamilton said. “The feedback I got on how we could improve and the only thing I received was ‘let’s have two a year.’”

The 100 Mile Curling Club’s season wraps up in March following the ladies’ bonspiel March 3-5. The theme is “Pink in the Rink” and Hamilton said they currently have 11 teams signed up. More teams are welcome to sign up at 100milecurlingclub.ca.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House