Three winners from 100 Mile House in RE/MAX Tournament

Tyler Wells from the 100 Mile Oldtimers Hockey Association team (blue) faces off against the Williams Lake Stallions during the RE/MAX Hockey Tournament on Jan. 21. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Twenty-two teams competed in this year’s RE/MAX Hockey Tournament, split over five divisions and running from Jan. 19-21.

“It went well,” said organizer Greg Lund.

The tournament is split into two women’s and three men’s divisions, with the men playing out of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre and the women playing out of Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac La Hache.

The tournament has been running for 15 years and this year’s proceeds are going into back into the community.

Lund is planning on making an all women’s tournament in 100 Mile House in the future.

“It would be nice to have the ladies in 100 Mile so they don’t have to travel so far,” he said, hoping for it be in October pending on ice time.

The Young Guns of 100 Mile House won the ladies A division. Also from 100 Mile, the Shooters won the B division.

Kamloops won the 35 plus men’s division. The men’s 55 plus division was won by another team from Kamloops and the Rec Division was won by Morningwood from 100 Mile House.