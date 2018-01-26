Tyler Wells from the 100 Mile Oldtimers Hockey Association team (blue) faces off against the Williams Lake Stallions during the RE/MAX Hockey Tournament on Jan. 21. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Three winners from 100 Mile House in RE/MAX Tournament

Organizer may split women’s divisions into separate tournament

Twenty-two teams competed in this year’s RE/MAX Hockey Tournament, split over five divisions and running from Jan. 19-21.

“It went well,” said organizer Greg Lund.

The tournament is split into two women’s and three men’s divisions, with the men playing out of the South Cariboo Recreation Centre and the women playing out of Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac La Hache.

The tournament has been running for 15 years and this year’s proceeds are going into back into the community.

Lund is planning on making an all women’s tournament in 100 Mile House in the future.

“It would be nice to have the ladies in 100 Mile so they don’t have to travel so far,” he said, hoping for it be in October pending on ice time.

The Young Guns of 100 Mile House won the ladies A division. Also from 100 Mile, the Shooters won the B division.

Kamloops won the 35 plus men’s division. The men’s 55 plus division was won by another team from Kamloops and the Rec Division was won by Morningwood from 100 Mile House.

Previous story
Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Just Posted

Conservation Office catches cougar after it attacked a small dog

‘We don’t want to have cats create a public safety threat’

What was your favourite book you read recently?

100 Mile Free Press took to the streets to ask community members what they think

Excavator falls through ice on Bridge Lake

Excavator did not belong to a local contractor

Behind the wheel of a logging truck in 100 Mile House

Trucking safety from an industry perspective

100 Mile realtors and Northern Real Estate Board warn consumers on new regulations

‘I actually think the public will be unpleasantly surprised’

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

Operator of national trampoline park chain reacts to Richmond tragedy

Parks have numerous safety standards, but users must sign an injury waiver

GoFundMe launched to fight oil-tanker moratorium

Chiefs Council says the oil-tanker ban harms Indigenous economic opportunity in northwest B.C.

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

Revelstoke man searches for missing plane, couple

Roland Lamarre is spending his own time and money searching for a plane that went missing in November

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

Most Read